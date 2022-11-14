With Spring finally sprung, it's been a busy time in the garden for green-fingered Islanders.
And there was no shortage of tips - and plants - when the Kangaroo Island Garden Club welcomed speaker Robyn Powell to the October meeting.
Visiting the Island from Tupelo Grove Nursery, Robyn revealed a past that had long revolved around her great love for plants.
From helping her father grow plants as a child, to meeting her husband whilst working at the Botanic Gardens, Robyn had plenty of expert information to share.
Club members eagerly snapped up some gorgeous new plants for their own gardens - especially those taking part in the current KI Spring Garden Festival.
Kangaroo Island Garden Club's next event will be the End of Year Lunch on Tuesday, Nov. 29.
If you are interested in joining the club, contact committee president Lindy Bruce on 0427 993 562 or email kigardenclub@gmail.com
