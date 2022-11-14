The Islander

Yumbah Aquaculture wins export three-peat gong at 2022 Food and Beverage Industry Awards

Updated November 14 2022 - 4:39pm, first published 4:21pm
Yumbah Aquaculture is celebrating a third consecutive win at the South Australian Premier's Food and Beverage Industry Awards with its land-based abalone export product grown on Kangaroo Island and Port Lincoln. Picture supplied

Yumbah Aquaculture is celebrating a third consecutive win at the South Australian Premier's Food and Beverage Industry Awards, having taken home this year's Export award for businesses with more than 15 full-time employees.

