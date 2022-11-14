Yumbah Aquaculture is celebrating a third consecutive win at the South Australian Premier's Food and Beverage Industry Awards, having taken home this year's Export award for businesses with more than 15 full-time employees.
The Export award category rewards excellence in innovation, planning and implementation of ongoing exports into international and/or domestic markets.
Food South Australia hosted the awards at the Adelaide Convention Centre on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, to recognise South Australian companies' commitment to excellence and innovation in food and beverage.
Yumbah Aquaculture grows abalone for export at its land-based farms at Kangaroo Island and Port Lincoln.
Chief executive David Wood said Yumbah's three-peat win was recognition for Yumbah's unyielding commitment and passion for delivering the highest quality produce to Australia and the world.
"At Yumbah, we are steadfast in our commitment to delivering delicious, fresh, sustainable premium produce from South Australia to the world," Mr Wood said.
"From the farm to our Centralised Processing Facility, this award is testament to our entire team for their dedication and expertise to meeting and exceeding our export targets."
"We are incredibly proud of our achievements given the high quality of South Australia's food and beverage industry and believe it's a terrific endorsement of our passion for continual innovation.
"This, along with our vertically integrated aquaculture business model have strengthened Yumbah's position as Australia's leading shellfish aquaculture company."
"We would also like to express our congratulations to all other South Australian finalists and recipients of this year's awards, across numerous categories, who have been successful in promoting the best that South Australia has to offer."
