Willsons' Corner and Arana gardens open at Kingscote

Two more gardens to visit in the ongoing KI Spring Garden Festival this Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022.
Willsons' Corner at 16b Rawson Street, Kingscote is full of flowers, roses and shrubs.
A rambling cottage garden, with a wide variety of tough flowering plants, with pathways to explore and find the Enchanted Forest, which was recently created by Viv, with help from the great grandkids.
Come and have a cuppa and enjoy the colours, fragrance, art, and music - if you're there at 2pm the members of the Ukelele Group will entertain you!
All donations to KI RFDS.
Viv is such a dedicated gardener she was out in the rain last weekend, slipped and cut her brow - needing several stitches!
Hopefully the 'shiner' will be faded by Saturday.
Then there is "Arana", at 353 Playford Highway, just outside Kingscote, where you approach up a driveway of stately lemon scented gums, with ample parking at the end, near the entrance to the garden.
This large garden, which sits on a hill overlooking farmland can be a bit windy, so lots of trees, shrubs and hedges have been planted over the years.
The garden is best known for it's large collection of roses, which are looking beautiful at the moment.
You can sit in the Gazebo, overlooking the large pond and waterfall, or in many other spots in the garden and enjoy the rose fragrance all around.
You can also browse among the lovely Art works of Suzanne Trethewey, while enjoying Devonshire Tea provided by The Cancer Support Group from 10am.
Fused Glass Garden Art from Cockatoo Cottage will be for sale, spend $100 and get a 10 per cent discount.
Eftpos will be available, so grab some Christmas gifts, between 10am and 2pm only.
Gardens are open from 10am to 4pm, and please remember "No Dogs".
