Celebrating farm business resilience on Kangaroo Island

Building economic, environmental, and social resilience among Kangaroo Island's farming community has been the aim of the $825,000 Kangaroo Island Farm Business Management project.
This project is one of a number of projects co-ordinated by Department of Primary Industries and Regions that are supporting primary producers to recover and build resilience to future events following the devastating 2019-20 bushfires.
A total of 50 producers from across the Island participated in the joint state and federal government funded project providing them with access to a comprehensive subsidised training package of both workshops and one on one mentoring.
The project is jointly funded by SA and federal governments via National Disaster Recovery Arrangements, including the Local Economic Recovery Program.
Minister for Primary Industries and Regional Development, Clare Scriven joined producers at the project's final workshop on Nov. 10, 2022, which reflected on and celebrated the learnings from the project.
The Kangaroo Island Farm Business Management Project was designed in partnership with Livestock SA and Agriculture Kangaroo Island.
It supported producers identify to training priorities and access support to build skills in the areas of personal and social resilience, strategic planning, natural resource management, farm risk management and decision making.
Participants have reported improved strategic farm business management, planning and decision-making ability and a confidence of increased resilience towards any impact from future adverse events.
"Since the devastating impacts of the 2019-20 fires, Kangaroo Island's community has been working hard to restore their livelihoods along with improving the Island's economic, physical, social, cultural, and environmental assets," Ms Scriven said.
"Recovery from adverse events and particularly the Black Summer bushfires is a complex and lengthy process. Communities and individuals have different needs and recover at different rates.
"In recognition of this complex recovery process, the South Australian government continues to support the recovery of Kangaroo Island's primary producers by providing them with the tools such as with the Kangaroo Island Farm Business Management Project, so they can remain profitable during both good and bad times."
