Celebrating farm business resilience on Kangaroo Island

Updated November 16 2022 - 11:35am, first published 11:28am
Minister for Primary Industries and Regional Development, Clare Scriven joined Kangaroo Island producers at the project's final workshop on Nov. 10, 2022 at the yacht club in Kingscote. Picture supplied

Building economic, environmental, and social resilience among Kangaroo Island's farming community has been the aim of the $825,000 Kangaroo Island Farm Business Management project.

