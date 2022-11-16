The Islander

New South Australia conservation group 'Friends of Osprey' seeks members

Updated November 17 2022 - 10:21am, first published 10:04am
On Kangaroo Island, the Bay of Shoals osprey nest was relocated in 2021 from a nearby quarry to a new pole platform, which sits about 5m above the water, where the pair has now successfully raised its first brood. The Islander file photo

South Australia has a new conservation group, focused specifically on increasing the population of South Australia's endangered Ospreys.

