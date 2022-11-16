South Australia has a new conservation group, focused specifically on increasing the population of South Australia's endangered Ospreys.
Ospreys are unique raptors which are largely coastal dwelling and feed primarily on fish. While found right across the world, South Australia is at the southerly edge of their global range and the species here is quiet distinct from interstate birds.
Once widely spread around South Australia's coastline and along the River Murray, Ospreys are now largely restricted to offshore islands and isolated coastal waters on the Eyre Peninsula and Kangaroo Island.
However, the formation of Friends of Osprey earlier this year, aims to see their population recover and expand across the state.
Chaired by former SA environment minister and now opposition leader, David Speirs, and supported by a committee of passionate conservationists, the group has secured grants and private donations to advance conservation activities, including the construction of elevated nesting platforms, GPS tracking of birds and community education activities.
Ospreys are very susceptible to disturbance when breeding and will quickly abandon their nests if they feel threatened.
As a consequence, the success rate of nests is low and this has sent the population into free fall over recent decades.
There are also examples of nests being predated on by foxes so the Friends of Osprey's concerted focus on the construction of elevated nesting platforms aims to increase the number of birds successfully fledging from the nest.
Nesting platforms have been built in a unique and special partnership with the Ardrossan Men's Shed who have worked with conservationists to design and build these structures.
This work has engaged the Men's Shed volunteers in a meaningful project which has the potential to have significant environmental outcomes.
To date, five platforms have been built around the Yorke Peninsula including at Price, Port Broughton, Gleesons Landing, Point Davenport and Sheoak Flat.
Others are planned for installation on the Eyre Peninsula in 2023.
Breeding season for South Australia's ospreys is in full swing, with most of the platforms being in use.
The platform at Gleesons Landing has seen the first nest with eggs in that area of the Yorke Peninsula for 12 years.
Kangaroo Island birders may be aware of the offshore platform constructed in Bay of Shoals, which was quickly taken to by the adult birds who previously had a precarious nest adjacent the boat ramp.
This success story has been part of the motivation for the Friends of Osprey's work across the state.
"Kangaroo Island remains a relative stronghold for osprey in South Australia and supporting the successful nesting of these amazing birds on the island is something that we are very keen to do," Mr Speirs said.
"We are seeing the tentative signs of success with our work on the Yorke and Eyre peninsulas and know from satellite tracking that one of our young birds from Price at the top of the Yorke Peninsula has made its home around Pelican Lagoon on Kangaroo Island."
Cross breeding between birds across the island and the peninsulas will be a key to our success in the future."
Friends of Osprey is keen for anyone interested in being part of the group from Kangaroo Island to get involved through membership and through sharing knowledge and understanding of the birds from a Kangaroo Island perspective.
Photographs and sightings of ospreys can be shared via the group's Facebook page or via email at: friendsofosprey@gmail.com
To learn more about the work of Friends of Osprey and to join the group you can visit the recently launched website at www.friendsofosprey.com.au or follow them on Facebook.
