The Islander
Kangaroo Island 8-Ball League holds 2022 mini-carnival

Updated November 17 2022 - 11:11am, first published 10:00am
Five teams came from Adelaide play the Kangaroo Island 8-Ball League mini-carnival over the weekend of Nov. 12, 2022.

