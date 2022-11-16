Five teams came from Adelaide play the Kangaroo Island 8-Ball League mini-carnival over the weekend of Nov. 12, 2022.
Some teams arrived early from the mainland and participated in a round robin on Friday night at the KI Lions Hall.
Thursday night saw the local KI teams play in a Scotch doubles competition, which was a great fun night.
The Adelaide teams were the Southern Ball Bags, Chalkers, South West Metro Yellow, South West Metro Pink and Cobby Club.
KI had three teams representing them to make up the eight teams for the carnival.
KI 8-Ball League would like to say a big thank-you to all these clubs for making the effort to come to KI to play in its mini-carnival.
Some of these teams make the trip over every year. Without these teams this event doesn't happen.
On Saturday night, 33 of the players went to dinner at the Queenie and then back again on the Sunday to play more 8-ball.
Chalkers and Southern Ball Bags played off in the final and was won by Chalkers.
KI Black did finish in third position for the weekend.
Great effort to all. MVP for the weekend was KI's very own Khyal Hodge who received a glass mug.
There were two runner ups of which were both from Chalkers - Joy and PK, both received a Queenie voucher.
KI 8-Ball would like to thank their sponsors for this event, SeaLink, Queenscliffe Family Hotel, Bella, Rachel Smith and Tim and Tammy Horsfall.
And also all the committee members who helped to run this very successful weekend. Thank-you also to the KI Lions for the use of the hall for the weekend event.
