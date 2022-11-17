The brand new Volunteer Marine Rescue vessel to serve Kangaroo Island arrived at Penneshaw on the SeaLink ferry on Nov. 16, 2022.
The 8.6-metre aluminium boat, built by Nautic Star in Lonsdale, Adelaide, features a fully enclosed cabin and special plumb bow to cut through waves.
Due to the plumb bow, Nautic Star vessels typically have a water line length about 8 per cent longer than a vessel with a traditional stem profile.
It has twin white Yamaha 250-horsepower, 4.2-litre V6 motors.
The vessel comes it with own Isuzu 110-120 truck, complete with a fuel tank in the back.
The vessel will be operated by the Kangaroo Island branch of the Australian Volunteer Coast Guard and be based at its shed in Kingscote, central to all launching points.
Branch members, including commander Ian Boxer, travelled over the mainland to bring the vessel back to KI.
"It's what termed as a plumb bow hull, which means more hull on the water, extending length, you have a much better ride with greater wave penetrating capabilities," Mr Boxer said.
"It will serve this community and the community beyond well into the foreseeable future."
The vessel to be operated by the Coast Guard volunteers will replace the old ex police launch, the Pedro Warman, that the branch has used since 2008.
The SA State Emergency Services (SASES) presented $502,000 to the KI Coast Guard volunteers last year to symbolise the new purchase.
The Volunteer Coast Guard is always looking for new members, and anyone interested can attend the branch shed on the third Wednesday of every month.
The branch also thanked the SeaLink ferry company for sponsoring the truck and boat's trip over from the mainland.
"We are grateful for them getting the boat over to the Island," Mr Boxer said.
Walkley-nominated journalist based at The Islander on Kangaroo Island with an interest in the local community and the environment.
Walkley-nominated journalist based at The Islander on Kangaroo Island with an interest in the local community and the environment.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.