The Islander
New Kangaroo Island Nautic Star marine rescue vessel arrives on SeaLink ferry

Stan Gorton
By Stan Gorton
Updated November 17 2022 - 2:25pm, first published 11:11am
The brand new Volunteer Marine Rescue vessel to serve Kangaroo Island arrived at Penneshaw on the SeaLink ferry on Nov. 16, 2022.

