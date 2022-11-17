Kangaroo Island grain producers have fortunately escaped crop damage from wild weather being experienced around South Australia this November 2022.
Cropper Travis Bell from the Bellevista farming operation said KI's grain crops, including wheat, barley, as well as canola, were still standing and about two to three weeks away from harvest.
While KI had escaped standing water and hail damage, the soil profile was saturated and what was needed was a couple weeks of warmer, sunny weather to finish off the crops, he said.
Hay production however had been challenging all through early summer, as KI like the rest of SA had experienced wetter than normal conditions, Mr Bell said.
The Port Lincoln Times meanwhile reported that the unexpected wet and cool weather had delayed grain harvests across the state by about three weeks.
Conditions had left farmers searching the forecast for a chain of warm, clear days to realise bumper crops, the peak grain growers group has said.
"Really at the moment grain producers are waiting for a string of dry, sunny days so they can get in and start harvesting," Grain Producers SA CEO Brad Perry said.
The Rural Business Support organisation says South Australia's harvest 2022 would ordinarily be in full swing this month, but croppers are being impeded as storms and colder temperatures have not only delayed growth but provided significant challenges with sodden soil, increased disease and weed control.
Far from celebrating the 2022 harvest's "pot of gold", the team at Rural Business Support are responding to enquiries from farmers struggling with the "wet drought", a term used to describe the inclement weather and the likelihood it is leading to major crop losses.
Rural Business Support chief executive officer Brett Smith said the latest storms over the weekend had many SA farmers already dealing with shot grain and spoiled hay or water-logged crops, what should have been an exceptional harvest is now a cause for concern as farmers count the cost of the wetter than usual spring.
"Croppers and mixed farmers who are already considering the financial impact of the 'wet drought', or a down scaling in the quality of their crops and who are taking time to work through their options will be in a better place to recover financially," Mr Smith said.
RBS encourages farmers who are concerned about their cashflow and ongoing delays to this year's harvest to reach out for a confidential chat about their options sooner rather than later.
"By preparing contingency plans for the remainder of the season and considering the short and long-term implications on your business model sooner, farmers can take action earlier to ensure they are protected financially," he said.
RBS business financial counsellors are experienced in supporting primary producers to recover from financial stress and threats.
This means helping them to improve financial literacy, growing individual capabilities and building confidence to make better business decisions.
The team at RBS offers free, confidential, and independent support for primary producers who are concerned about their financial future and would benefit from support to:
Call 1800 836 211 to get assistance from Rural Business Support.
Walkley-nominated journalist based at The Islander on Kangaroo Island with an interest in the local community and the environment.
