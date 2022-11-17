Comedy is coming to Kangaroo Island...and in a big way.
This latest Comedy at the Shearing Shed will be an explosion of comedy in the Las Vegas style with Nickyboy and Queen Fee Fiona O'Loughlin.
Nickyboy is the king of the comedy underground scene and Fiona O'Loughlin is known as the Queen of Comedy...and the jungle after winning I'm A Celebrity Get Me Outta Here in 2018.
The show is 6pm to 9.30pm on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022 at The Shearing Shed @ Eleanor Downs at 452 Hickmans Road, Seddon, just west of Parndana.
Bar open from 6pm. Dinner available. KI Transfers available - call 0427 887 575
Get your tickets at www.eventbrite.com.au
