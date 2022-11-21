KI locals support Orange Day, ending violence against women

November 25 marks the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women and begins 10 days of worldwide activism.
Community support organisation Junction in 2022 is again leading a campaign to highlight the issue, with the support of local businesses and services on Kangaroo Island.
Following on from the orange theme last year, KI Community Centre site co-ordinator Maree Baldwin said this year Junction were providing orange-iced biscuits.
Each biscuit was packaged with a small card containing key messages around the different types of domestic abuse and details on where people can go for support.
Posters and social media initiatives will also be on display.
"It's a great way of engaging people," Ms Baldwin said. "Orange is the colour for the 10 days of activism for gender-based violence so we are really using this colour to connect and educate people.
"As the key provider of domestic violence services and support across the Fleurieu and the only provider on Kangaroo Island, we are deeply committed to supporting those in crisis but also, early intervention and prevention.
"We ran a similar campaign last year and we estimate that, in one way or another, we engaged around a quarter of people on the Island."
Ms Baldwin was also pleased to announce that SeaLink was once again onboard supporting the campaign this year, handing out free biscuits to ferry passengers, further spreading the message.
Any businesses, services or organisations that would like to spread the word with cookies, contact the KI Community Centre on 8553 2809.
