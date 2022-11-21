The Islander

KI locals support Orange Day, ending violence against women

Updated November 21 2022 - 3:21pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

November 25 marks the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women and begins 10 days of worldwide activism.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Kingscote news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.