The Islander

Kangaroo Island author Darry Fraser releases her new book, 'The Forthright Woman'

Updated November 18 2022 - 10:48am, first published 10:29am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kangaroo Island author Darry Fraser holds the local launch of her latest novel "The Forthright Woman" at the Kingscote Gift Shop on Dec, 9, 2022. Picture supplied

Darry Fraser's new book "The Forthright Woman" is released on Nov. 30, 2022 and promises to deliver the mystery and adventure for which her stories are known.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Kingscote news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.