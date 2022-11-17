Darry Fraser's new book "The Forthright Woman" is released on Nov. 30, 2022 and promises to deliver the mystery and adventure for which her stories are known.
Tracing a legend of murder and mayhem in the Flinders Ranges and Barossa Valley in late colonial South Australia, widow Marcella Ross confronts her family's past risking deadly consequences.
"Researching this story, I returned to a favourite place of mine, the Kanyaka ruins site, which was one of the greatest pastoral runs of its day in the southern Flinders," Darry said.
"While there, I found a connection to one of our present day Kangaroo Island locals, so I was delighted to include a snippet of that story in the book."
The Forthright Woman will be available on Island at the Kingscote Gift Shop, Big Quince Print and the library.
The launch for the book will be 5.30pm on Friday, Dec. 9, 2022 at the Kingscote Gift Shop. Please RSVP at the shop.
Best selling Australian author, local Darry Fraser writes fast-paced, Australian, historical adventure fiction.
She lives and works on Kangaroo Island.
Her books are published with Harlequin Mira, a division of HarperCollins.
Previous titles: The Prodigal Sister - Dec 2021 - The Last Truehart - Dec 2020 - Elsa Goody, Bushranger May 2020 - The Good Woman of Renmark 2019 - The Widow of Ballarat 2018 - Where the Murray River Runs 2017 - Daughter of the Murray 2016
