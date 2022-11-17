A showcase all about the ambitious island feral cat eradication project was hosted by the Kangaroo Island Landscape Board at the Adelaide Pavilion on Oct. 11, 2022.
The "Kangaroo Island - Towards A Living Ark" fundraising and showcase event, held in conjunction with partner Nature Foundation, demonstrated the extensive work so far.
The KI Landscape Board has the ambitious goal of eradicating feral cats from the eastern end of the Island, Dudley Peninsula by 2025.
Work would then progress the eliminating cats from the larger western end of KI, on the other side of a fence dividing the Island.
The event was emceed by Kangaroo Island Landscape Board's invasive species manager, Dr Bronwyn Fancourt, and attended by a full house of participants.
After the Welcome to Country, state member Leon Bignell MP, recapped the remarkable work already accomplished towards making KI a feral free "living ark".
Having recently eradicated feral goats and deer, feral pigs on track to be eradicated by mid-2023, and with KI being free of rabbits and foxes, the Landscape Board now had feral cats in its sights, he said.
"More than 100 islands have successfully eradicated cats...and we hope that Australia's third largest island, Kangaroo Island, can join that club," Mr Bignell said.
"Because not only is it great for biodiversity, is it great for our environment, but it is also extremely important for the biggest industry on Kangaroo Island and that is the agricultural sector."
Australia's threatened species commissioner, Dr Fiona Fraser said the timing of the event was really great as it came hot off the heels of the federal government's launch of the new Threatened Species Action Plan.
"This new Action Plan is important for Kangaroo Island because it reaffirms KI as a place of global and national ecological importance," Dr Fraser said.
"Getting rid of feral cats anywhere is enormously difficult and is very expensive...but the long term benefits of achieving true eradication in a high-biodiverse landscape such as Kangaroo Island is worth its effort in spades, and will really guarantee recovery of many threatened species and the long term resilience of those populations.
"This project is quite ambitious but has all the right ingredients for success.
"Eradication of feral cats on the Dudley Peninsula will bring lasting and dramatic biodiversity and economic outcomes for that part of Kangaroo Island, and will be a critical step in embarking on island wide eradication, which would be a truly global achievement."
Professor Chris Daniels, presiding member of Green Adelaide and a champion for the Feral Free Kangaroo Island group, highlighted the importance of the Island's wildlife.
"There's a huge swag of animals that are critically endangered, most famously the Kangaroo Island dunnart and the glossy black-cockatoo...bassian thrushes, western whipbirds - the list is depressingly long that are really at threat on Kangaroo Island," he said.
"If we can deal with cats, then the island has a great hope, for its own sake, for the social and economic fabric of the community, and as a potential space for other reintroductions into the future."
Dr James Smith is project leader for the Kangaroo Island Landscape Board's Feral Cat Eradication Program.
Dr Smith provided an overview of the eradication's progress to date and future directions for the program.
He highlighted the significantly higher abundance of feral cats on KI, which was 10 times higher than the adjacent mainland.
He explained that not only do feral cats depredate wildlife, but that they also spread diseases to wildlife and livestock.
About 89 per cent of feral cats on KI carry the Toxoplasma gondii parasite, and just one cat can shed enough parasitic oocysts in two weeks to infect millions of sheep and wildlife.
The oocysts can remain infectious in the environment for more than 18 months under KI conditions.
Toxoplasmosis is fatal to many native animals and can have severe impacts on human health, and can cause abortions, still births and neonatal death in sheep.
Diseases spread by feral cats were estimated to cost KI farmers millions of dollars in productivity and economic losses annually, he said.
"The community on KI is well and truly behind us," Dr Smith said.
"That's because all sectors of the community - the farming community, the conservation community, can see the reasons for getting rid of feral cats."
Dr Smith explained how advanced technologies are helping to find every last feral cat in a challenging and extensive landscape.
Feral cats were small, fast, cryptic and left very little trace in the landscape.
However an extensive network of solar-powered, 4G connected cameras, coupled with artificial intelligence, had helped to instantly detect and identify feral cats, yielding significant time and cost savings, he said.
"We have partnered with our project partners at eVorta, and to date their computer has sorted about 4 million images for us," Dr Smith said.
With the continued use and development of cutting edge technology, Dr Smith said the KI Landscape Board anticipated the bulk of Dudley Peninsula eradication done by mid-2024 and full eradication by 2025.
The board's invasive species manager, Dr Bronwyn Fancourt reflected on the progress of the feral cat eradication program.
"Quite a few people have said it can't be done, but not only can it be done, it is being done," Dr Fancourt said.
"The on ground work is already delivering tangible benefits for biodiversity, for human health, and for agriculture."
The KI Landscape Board is calling for support and donations to help the project achieve its goal of full eradication of feral cats on the Dudley Peninsula by 2025.
To know more or support the Feral Cat Eradication program, please refer to the links below or contact Dr James Smith via ki.landscapeboard@sa.gov.au or 8553 2476.
Videos of keynote speeches of the showcase:
