The Islander

'Towards A Living Ark' - Kangaroo Island Landscape Board's Adelaide showcase on feral cat eradication program

Updated November 18 2022 - 11:50am, first published 10:48am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A showcase all about the ambitious island feral cat eradication project was hosted by the Kangaroo Island Landscape Board at the Adelaide Pavilion on Oct. 11, 2022.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Kingscote news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.