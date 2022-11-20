Bowlers play the Emmetts Rotational Fours Tournament at Parndana

The annual rotational fours tournament at the Parndana Bowling Club saw 32 bowlers compete for 2022.
The success of the day was enhanced by a ray of sunshine and no rain.
Players were selected in teams by the tournament committee, so that each team had different players from each club playing together.
After two games of eight ends, a delicious lunch was provided by the Parndana catering committee.
Two games after lunch and the winners were decided.
Andrew Henderson from Emmetts presented the winners with their prizes.
The runner-up winners with three wins and one loss were, Max Smith, Sue De 'Rohan, Judy bell, and Trevor Bell.
The winners, and the only four-game winners, were Chris Childs, Cindy Bell, Dave O 'Brien, and Bernie May.
Thanks to all who participated and to our sponsors Emmetts. - Jackie Kelly
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.