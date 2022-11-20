The Islander

Bowlers play the Emmetts Rotational Fours Tournament at Parndana

Updated November 21 2022 - 10:24am, first published 10:09am
Andrew Henderson, on behalf of the sponsors Emmetts, with the 2022 annual rotational fours tournament winners Cindy Bell, Chris Childs, Bernie May and Dave OBrien. Picture by Meaghan May

The annual rotational fours tournament at the Parndana Bowling Club saw 32 bowlers compete for 2022.

