Kangaroo Island bowls results from Nov. 17, 19, 2022

Bowls reports from Men's, Ladies and Open Gender pennants played on Kangaroo Island on Nov. 17 and 19, 2020.
Kingscote Gold 127 (13) def Parndana White 91 (3) played at Kingscote
L Bell G Spicer M Barrett M Kleinig 23 lost to P Macgill N Arnold K Pratt J McArdle 25
P Barker M Barker John Lovering G Steinwedel 33 def M Loader N Murton A Fogden J Shalay 20
G Platten R Atkinson T Johnson D Steinwedel 28 def C Childs M Tremaine D Perkins D McArdle 15
N Chambers Jill Lovering M Glasson K Glasson 20 drew R Morgan H Mossop T Jones R Hams 20
B Patterson B Ulstrup J Berden R Barrett 23 def B Paxton K Turner A Childs C Turner 11
Birchmore Orange 112 (4) lost to Kingscote Blue 115 (12) played at Birchmore
M Capon B Noble J Cowin R Cowin 26 def T Boxer S Graham J Kerry C Boxer 18
F Muller A Bates L Whyte P Whyte 34 def E Florance J Price L Werner S Bell 11
T Hoerbelt S Sampson J Clifford G Berden 16 lost to G Davis W Walden J Preusker P Maclean 33
M van der Merwe D Clifford B Johnson G Glynn 20 lost to J Waller T Kempster J McEvoy B Keitel 24
J Possingham F O'Brien R Kaehne J Turner 16 lost to V McAuley D Browne J Bell M Griffith 29
Parndana Red 114 (10) def Birchmore Grey 90 (6) played at Parndana
B Kelly C Bell P Burry B May 22 lost to D Morris G Pearson P Russell K Jarman 23
P Cooper S Davis S Carter J Hateley 27 def B Beal B Collins J Barrett G Morris 10
G Couchman J Kelly Chris Downing D Hateley 37 def J Beal S de Rohan D West T Lehmann 13
Tom Bell J Vigar Claire Downing M Couchman 10 lost to Thelma Bennett Terry Bennett S Boxer D Lovering 25
J Hall G Barrett Trevor Bell Tony Bell 18 lost to C Jarman C Henderson M Lehmann R Cass 19
Parndana Red 28 (1) lost to Birchmore Grey 49 (3)
P Cooper Trevor Bell Tony Bell 8 lost to R Cass J Barrett T Lehmann 32
Tom Bell S Carter M Couchman 20 def T Bennett D Lovering K Jarman 17
Kingscote Blue 37 (3) def Parndana White 32 (1)
J Preusker J McEvoy S Bell 11 lost to A Heinrich K Pratt J McArdle 23
W Walden P Maclean C Boxer 26 def M Tremaine A Childs D McArdle 9
Birchmore Orange 42 (4) def Kingscote Gold 32 (0)
S Sampson P Russell G Glynn 20 def B Patterson J Lovering D Steinwedel 14
D Clifford J Turner P Whyte 22 def K Glasson J Berden R Barrett 18
Parndana Red 25/0 lost to Kingscote Gold 58/4
M Loader, H Mossop, G Couchman, C Childs 12 lost to C Liu, M Barker, S Graham, J Bell 33
P Hacker, B Cooper, J Kelly, P Burry 13 lost to T Boxer, E Florance, L Werner, G Steinwedel 25
Kingscote Blue 37/1 lost to Birchmore Orange 41/3
T Kempster, J Chambers, L Bell, H Berden 21 def C Jarman, P O'Brien, B Beal, M Lehman 16
N Chambers(OG), J Lovering, Y Turner, M Glasson 16 lost to G Cahill, B Collins, J Cowin, J Clifford 25
Birchmore Grey 36/1 lost to Parndana White 46/3
C Newman, M Miller, J Possingham, T Bennett 14 lost to B Paxton, C Bell, K Turner, C Downing 25
D Jamieson(TR), S DeRohan, L Whyte, B Johnson 22 def E Murton, V Lockett, S Hacker, M May 21
Premiership Table:
