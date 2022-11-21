The Islander

University of Adelaide art competition celebrates marine life education

Updated November 21 2022 - 1:58pm, first published 1:33pm
The artwork by overall winner, Bella from Kangaroo Island. Bella won a family pass for the ocean experience at Kangaroo Island Ocean Safari. Picture supplied

Winners have been announced in a state-wide school art competition aimed at increasing young people's knowledge of South Australian marine life and Australian Marine Parks.

