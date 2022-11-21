Youngest daughter Deidi Vine from the local Gilfillan clan is coming back to Kangaroo Island to bring her music home after many years living and performing in the Northern Rivers region of NSW.
"Soul Time" is her dynamic duo, together with talented music teacher Steve Gallagher of Adelaide.
Dei and Steve are both professional and seasoned performers, who share a palpable chemistry on stage, complimenting each other's gifts beautifully.
Dei's voice is rich and soulful, and she has an extremely versatile range of styles, from her natural heartfelt originals and pop classics, to punching out her favourite Janis Joplin tunes.
She is also an accomplished singer/songwriter, who's songs have won numerous awards in the beautiful Northern Rivers area.
Her song "Dying to live" won a prestigious Northern Rivers award, as did "Bad boy blues" and "You can make a difference".
Having spent time bringing up a family near Mullumbimby, she has recently been brought back to SA to help care for her mum.
Dei originally grew up on the picturesque property at Cape Willoughby, and this will be her first time back to SA after many years.
"I am so exited to be home," she said. "It feels like I have done a full circle. And it is so precious to be spending quality time with my mum, and my family.
"My twin brother Andy still lives on the family farm at Cape Willoughby, so it is super special to be able to come back to the island to visit where I grew up."
Steve Gallagher trained at the Guildhall School of music and drama as an actor.
Steve went on to perform on TV, and in musical theatre, specialising in rock musicals, in Europe and in the US.
Having moved to South Australia several years ago, he now works as a primary school, performing arts teacher in the Adelaide Hills.
This duo is extremely versatile, and can play both beautiful back ground dinner music, or punch it up in a front bar.
"We absolutely loved the gigs we did on the Island recently," Steve said. "It was such a treat to come back to the Island again."
He loved his stay at Middle River with his family several years ago that "it even felt like coming home to me as well".
"The people were so warm and appreciative of our music, along with the unique beauty of the Island, and the deep sense of community here," he said.
"I could definitely see myself living here with my family one day."
Dei and Steve have a gig at The Shy Wren at Penneshaw on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022.
As it's a huge commitment to travel to the Island especially having to bring PA and musical instruments, so they are also really keen to play at any social functions or Christmas parties at the western end of the Island.
