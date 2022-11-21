The Islander

Deidi Vine brings her music back to Kangaroo Island after many years

Updated November 21 2022 - 2:34pm, first published 2:23pm
"Soul Time" is a dynamic duo made up of former Kangaroo Island girl Deidi Vine and Adelaide talented music teacher Steve Gallagher. Picture supplied

Youngest daughter Deidi Vine from the local Gilfillan clan is coming back to Kangaroo Island to bring her music home after many years living and performing in the Northern Rivers region of NSW.

Local News

