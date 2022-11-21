KI Art Feast in collaboration with Country Arts SA have had a great couple of weeks!
We've brought to the island two different shows for the community to enjoy.
Noriko Tandano shared her exquisite musical skills at Emu Ridge while the audience enjoyed a Japanese meal.
Junkyard Beats brought workshops to the junior schools, a men's breakfast at The Shearing Shed and a public performance of Junklandia full of energy and fun!
Do you want to join the KI Art Feast? We are looking for new committee members who want to be involved in promoting and supporting the arts on the island.
In our committee we have people with different skills and ideas; some musicians, artists, gardeners, actors, photographers and committee members who just love the arts! It's a wonderful committee and we welcome new members.
Join us at our AGM at 5.30pm on Monday, Dec. 5, 2022. Please RSVP to kiartfeast@gmail.com
