Kangaroo Island Art Feast and Country Arts SA collaborate for great shows

Updated November 21 2022 - 3:14pm, first published 3:07pm
Adelaide Japanese music performer Noriko Tandano shared her exquisite musical skills at Emu Ridge Eucalyptus on Kangaroo Island while the audience enjoyed a Japanese meal. Picture supplied
Adelaide Japanese music performer Noriko Tandano shared her exquisite musical skills at Emu Ridge Eucalyptus on Kangaroo Island. Picture by Graeme Stokes
Adelaide Japanese music performer Noriko Tandano shared her exquisite musical skills at Emu Ridge Eucalyptus on Kangaroo Island. Picture by Graeme Stokes

KI Art Feast in collaboration with Country Arts SA have had a great couple of weeks!

