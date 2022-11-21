This year's Kangaroo Island Bicycle Users Group off-island cycling event was based at Laura, in SA's Mid-North region.
Despite the rainy, windy forecast for the weekend, 19 brave KI BUG cyclists turned up, including six friends from the mainland.
Martine and Manfred, the ride leader, arrived a few days earlier to check out the cycling route options.
Already they had spent three weeks in the mid-north cycling several different rail trails, which are disused railway corridors turned into walking and cycling tracks.
After Friday night dinner in the North Laura Hotel, we regrouped in the camp kitchen to discuss our options for cycling given the forecast of very rough weather on the way!
Luckily on Saturday, based on a more accurate forecast, we found an OK cycling window between 9am and 3pm.
This day we cycled along part of the Lower Flinders Ranges Rail Trail starting in sunshine and on perfect track from Laura to Stone Hut.
From there to Wirrabara the track was more interesting, though we had to cross the highway a few times.
The track also had some water damage, partly because of poor construction methods, and we had to wade through the Rocky River.
We regrouped at the beautiful painted silo in Wirrabara and had lunch in this small town.
On the way back to Laura, one cyclist fell off her bike and scraped her knee when attempting to ride through the Rocky River crossing.
After she was looked after by our nursing staff, we were back on the track.
After a coffee and pastry stop at Stone Hut, we completed our outing by using a local cycling loop, which included a few more creek crossings.
As predicted, when we got back to the caravan park the heavens opened with heavy downpours and even some large hail.
Despite the weather, we were able to shelter in the well-equipped camp kitchen and enjoy shared meals and a drink or two.
After a rainy night, we woke up to sunshine and were back on our bikes shortly after 9am.
The second day of cycling was not on a flat rail trail and so was a bit of a challenge for non-ebike riders.
We cycled west through the hilly but beautiful Beetaloo Valley.
Because of the difficult terrain we didn't quite make it to our destination of the Beetaloo Reservoir.
But below us we could see the clear, bubbling, fast-flowing waters of Crystal Brook, fed by environmental flow releases from the full reservoir.
Cycling plans were revised, and as soon as we climbed out of the valley, we enjoyed a splendid view and a long downhill run to Gladstone.
We had our lunch in this formerly important railway town and checked out the famous old gaol.
The final 12km back to Laura was fairly flat but we had to battle increasingly strong cross- and head winds.
Again, we made it back to camp just before it started to rain again...such good ride planning!
I wonder what the weather for our next ride will be like back on KI on Saturday, Dec. 3, starting at Murray Lagoon campground; contact ride leader Jenni on 0429 877 146. - BUGfred
