Participants in the Karta Harvest Exchange gathered at the CWA Hall on Saturday, Nov. 19 to swap items grown in their own gardens.
New participants are always welcome when the exchange is on from 10am to 11am on the veranda of the CWA building.
Karta is also organising a quiz night for this Saturday, Nov. 26 to raise funds for the Penneshaw community garden.
Contact a harvest exchange member to book a table.
The Penneshaw community garden will include large concrete pots next to the netball courts for dwarf fruit trees and cascading plants such as strawberries, as well as an open-access, community garden bed at the CWA centre, and a limestone tier structure in front of the Medical Centre for herbs etc.
Pictured above are Karen Disney, Reiko Hosokawa, Jean Turner, Julie Green, Jenny MaCauley, Sara Procter, John Bruce; and in the back are David Potter, Kym Smith, John Holmes, David Mepham and Rosemary Whitehead.
Walkley-nominated journalist based at The Islander on Kangaroo Island with an interest in the local community and the environment.
