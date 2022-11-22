The Islander

Karta Harvest exchange, quiz night for Penneshaw community garden.

Stan Gorton
By Stan Gorton
Updated November 22 2022 - 2:00pm, first published 1:57pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Participants in the Karta Harvest Exchange on Saturday, Nov. 18. Karta is also organising a quiz to raise funds for the Penneshaw community garden. Picture supplied

Participants in the Karta Harvest Exchange gathered at the CWA Hall on Saturday, Nov. 19 to swap items grown in their own gardens.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Stan Gorton

Stan Gorton

Journalist

Walkley-nominated journalist based at The Islander on Kangaroo Island with an interest in the local community and the environment.

Local News

Get the latest Kingscote news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.