Don't miss the last two gardens of of the 2022 Kangaroo Island Spring Garden Festival this Sunday, Nov. 27.
Lilyrose is at 761 Playford Highway, Cygnet River, is reached by a long driveway lined with Manchurian Pear Trees.
The 5-year-old garden is evolving around the large rammed earth home, with lovely views out to the Billabong, which at the moment it's a very large lake!
Lindy loves flowers, being a Florist, so there is colour everywhere, she's been busy replacing plants that have succumbed to this winter's rainfall.
Beautiful big eucalyptus trees and an old stone ruin add to the charm of this garden.
Lindy's team will serve coffee cake, supporting Advance Kingscote, and Babs will have pottery garden art on display.
Leaving Lilyrose, drive on along Playford Highway just about 50kms to Roo Lagoon at 5929a Playford Highway.
So much was destroyed in the 2019-20 fires, but Jonny and Simone have rebuilt, recreated a new garden around the woodworking studio and homestead cottages, which will be open to browse through - a lovely spot to plan a weekend break.
Simone has planted many tough plants in new flower beds, has started an orchard.
The rain has helped the plants get going, but the weeds have also grown well.
You can visit the studio, check out Jonny's turned timber artworks for sale. The homebuilt pizza oven will be fired up, with delicious pizza for sale, plenty of spots to sit and enjoy. Donations will support RFDS.
Both gardens will be open 10am to 4pm. No dogs, please.
These are the final two garden of another very successful festival, so thanks to all the participants and visitors. - Anne Morrison
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.