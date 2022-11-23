In an effort to restore Kangaroo Island's lost reef ecosystem, the KI Landscape Board will begin construction of its native flat oyster reefs.
The Landscape Board will begin its oyster reef construction at Kingscote and American River this December, in time for the summer settlement of spat, or juvenile oysters.
The Nature Conservancy meanwhile is building its own, separate large 3-hectare native oyster reef also off American River, but plans for another smaller educational reef off the Kingscote ocean pool has been postponed.
The Landscape Board says every summer, native angasi oysters release millions of larvae into the waters surrounding Kangaroo Island.
These larvae drift in the tides and seek out suitable hard areas of seabed to settle and grow. Historically, this would have included shellfish reefs made up of generations of living and dead oyster shells.
Angasi oyster reefs were once common along the southern coast of Australia. They were over-harvested in the late 1880s, to the point where only a few pockets of native oysters still exist.
The KI Landscape Board project aims to improve fish habitat and access for recreational fishers near Kingscote and American River.
Oyster reefs will provide suitable habitat for King George whiting, other fish, squid, and native oysters.
The KI Landscape Board plans to build 20 small reefs in 3-4 metres of water, which will provide suitable areas for the young oysters to live on.
Forming the base of each reef, 200 tonnes of local limestone will be deployed to sites just offshore of Kingscote and American River.
Alistair Scott-Young's team from Goolwa PipiCo will be using local boat ramps to load and deploy the rock.
Each build will coincide with the timing of the natural spawning period of native oysters and provide a preferred substrate for oyster spat to attach and grow.
Other materials including timber and terracotta tile reef modules made by the Kingscote Men's Shed and ceramic razorfish forms created by artist Jane Bamford will be installed throughout summer by the Landscape Board.
Helping will be the crew The Oyster Farm Shop and KI Shellfish in American River, including owners Ken and Amanda Rowe.
"Native angasi oysters are a unique part of our businesses at American River and for Kangaroo Island's brand," Mr Rowe said.
"We began this reef restoration initiative back in 2018 with the KI Landscape Board as part of our commitment to restorative aquaculture principles, so it's great to finally see it happening.
"We are excited to watch these reefs establish and the experiences this will provide for fishers and tourists visiting the Island."
Working with local oyster growers during the 2021-2022 summer spawning season, the Landscape Board trialled a variety of materials to collect local juvenile oysters or spat.
These collectors were installed in Nepean Bay where a small population of wild adult angasi breed in high numbers.
Spat settled onto each material which will be used to construct the reefs - ceramic, tile, timber, limestone and shell - indicating that natural recruitment can be expected across the new reefs.
To give natural recruitment to the reefs a boost, spat collection will take place this spawning season as well.
Paul Jennings and Alex Comino from the Landscape Board installed collectors made from discarded oyster shell in November, and are using the collected spat to seed the new reefs in late summer.
Limestone deployment is scheduled to be completed before the busy school holiday period at the following boat ramps:
For more information, visit: www.landscape.sa.gov.au/ki/native-plants-and-animals/oyster-reef-restoration
