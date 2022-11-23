Brothers Jim and Lou Brown and their cousin Imran Sullivan this month smashed the three-stand, eight-hour merino lamb shearing world record in Western Australia.
All three cousins were born in Napier, New Zealand, but Imran was raised at Parndana on Kangaroo Island.
All three had been shearing for Frankland River Shearing Services over in WA, which organised the record attempt.
The world record attempt was made in the shearing sheds of Bella Vista Farms at Cranbrook, near Albany in southwest WA, on Nov. 5, 2022.
The event had been a couple of years in the making, but COVID had held things up, with judges having to come from New Zealand and Imran from Victoria.
The cousins broke the world record shearing 1603 sheep, Imran and Lou doing 555 sheep each, just just 49 short of the individual world record, and Jim 493 sheep, in the allotted eight hours.
The previous record set by a team in South Africa stood at 1208, meaning the cousins smashed it by almost 400 sheep.
Starting at 7.30am, they completed the shearing to hip-hop music blasting through the shed, and big group of colleagues and friends gathered to watch the final sheep being shorn.
A haka was performed after the finale and the cousins thanked their families, organisers and sponsors.
Imran and the two brothers said it was extra special to have broken the record together with family members.
"We're used to shearing for eight hours but this was let's say was higher intensity," Imran said.
To qualify, each sheep had to produce a kilogram of wool and individual sheep were disqualified for sloppy shearing, such as leaving open wounds.
Imran, 32, starting his shearing career immediately after graduating from the Parndana area school.
"I did shearing as a kid and so that's what I did when I finished school," he said.
He then moved to mainland to continue his career, basing himself out of Hamilton, Victoria for the last 10 years.
He had been working in WA for the last three months but has now returned back home to Victoria for a couple of weeks off.
He does plan on visiting Kangaroo Island over Christmas to see his father and grandmother, who still live on the Island.
His father Stu Sullivan runs his own shearing team out of the Vivonne Bay area.
The WA world record attempt was witnessed and verified by members of the New Zealand-based World Shearing Records Society.
Imran said his mum has his official certificate.
Walkley-nominated journalist based at The Islander on Kangaroo Island with an interest in the local community and the environment.
Walkley-nominated journalist based at The Islander on Kangaroo Island with an interest in the local community and the environment.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.