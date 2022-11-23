More than 75,000 trees planted on Kangaroo Island since the fires are replacing shelter-belts for livestock, ensuring biodiversity for the landscape and enabling better resilience against erosion and climate change.
Kangaroo Island in December 2019 and January 2020 was devastated by catastrophic bushfires that burned through 46 per cent of the Island.
The road to recovery for the whole community has been long, and the journey continues to this day.
The agricultural sector was particularly hard hit by the bushfires and has shown so much resilience since being impacted.
In total, between early 2020 and mid-late 2022, KI farmers have planted 75,929 trees on agricultural land across the Island.
The Kangaroo Island Landscape Board and Trees for Life have provided the native tube stock trees that have been planted and these were provided to fire affected producers free of charge or at minimal expense.
It is anticipated that the native tube stock trees will continue to be provided for farmers across the Island to plant out annually.
The Kangaroo Island Landscape Board reports that KI Farmers planted 11,585 trees in 2020; 20,578 trees in 2021; and 25,316 trees in 2022.
Trees for Life have supplied 4,300 trees in 2020; 10,850 in 2021 and 3,300 in 2022.
Agriculture Kangaroo Island chairman Jamie Heinrich said it's phenomenal that more than 75,000 native tube stock trees had been planted on primary production land since the fires.
"The last three years have been a tough time for many Kangaroo Island producers who were affected by the fires. Rebuilding their livelihoods and businesses has been trying through many challenges, such as COVID," Mr Heinrich said.
"The perseverance of Kangaroo Island farmers has been inspirational; always striving to undertake best management practices across their farm businesses even after being impacted by a natural disaster.
"It is great to see so many producers post fires undertake mass trees plantings across their farms.
"Many agricultural producers were devastated when they had such great losses across their properties.
"Not only homes, infrastructure and livestock were lost, but also the vegetation across their properties that provided shelter-belts for livestock, biodiversity for the landscape and also enabled better resilience against erosion and climate change."
Mr Heinrich said native vegetation provided many benefits for producers, as well as habitat for vulnerable animal species.
"The future of the Island is in good hands, with so much native vegetation being replanted by farmers across primary production properties since the bushfires," he said.
