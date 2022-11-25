Baldwin van der Linden in Adelaide was delighted when watching the ABC news to see his grandson Rory's graduation from university.
Rory van der Linden just happened to be in the same class as retired politician and now medical doctor Rob Oakeshott, and the ABC was there on Nov. 18, 2022 to film the occasion.
Both had just attained their undergraduate degree from the University of New South Wales' new Rural Clinical School Campus at Port Macquarie.
And both plan on becoming rural general practitioners, a service and career so very much in need not only on Kangaroo Island but around Australia.
New analysis from the Australian Medical Association has confirmed, after years of government neglect, Australia is facing a shortage of more than 10,600 GPs by 2031, with the supply of GPs not keeping pace with growing community demand.
The AMA's new report found demand for GP services increased by 58 per cent between 2009 and 2019.
Dr Rory grew up on KI and completed his primary education at the Kingscote campus of Kangaroo Island Community Education.
He then starting in 2009 completed his secondary education at Immanuel College in Adelaide.
He thanked the Kangaroo Island Community Education Fund for its support with scholarships along the way.
Coming back to Kangaroo Island to work as a GP was something that could happen, particularly as the Island had good surf.
"It's an option, I did my electives on the Island," Rory said. "I've got a bit of personal exploration to do but I'd consider coming back at some point."
Rory's parents Gerome and Trish, and brother Jacob, travelled over to Port Macquarie for the graduation ceremony.
Gerome was a GP on the Island for many years before taking up a locum role working across Australia.
His mother Trish, also was involved in the health sector as a nurse, and they still reside on the Island when not travelling.
All three after the graduation travelled over to their favourite surfing spot, the break at Cactus Beach on the west coast of South Australia.
Rob Oakeshott was the independent Member for Lyne in New South Wales from 2008 until 2013.
In October 2021, he was named as an advisor for climate fund, Climate 200.
In 2017, Rob Oakeshott was among the first batch of students to begin studying an undergraduate medical degree at University of New South Wales' new Rural Clinical School Campus in Port Macquarie.
It's been reported that Rob Oakeshott said he aimed to work as a regional general practitioner in the Port Macquarie area.
