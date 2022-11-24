Australia's leading beach expert Brad Farmer AM just spent a few days on Kangaroo Island assessing beaches for his latest edition of "101 Best Australian Beaches".
Mr Farmer is Tourism Australia's official Beach Ambassador and authors his world-renowned beach guide and list every year, together with fellow beach expert Professor Andrew Short.
For the last 35 years, he has travelled the nation's beaches, visiting nearly all 12,000, putting thousands of kilometres on his car, this latest SA trip being a 5000km journey from his northern NSW home.
Five of the Island's beaches have made it to the shortlist of potential candidates for next year's list - they are Emu Bay, Vivonne Bay, Stokes Bay, Pennington Bay and Island Beach.
Vivonne beach caused a bit of a stir about 20 years ago when The Advertiser misquoted Professor Short calling it the best beach in Australia. See: Our new best beach?
In the later 2012 edition of "101 Best Australian Beaches", Western River Cove and Snellings made it to the list, and not Vivonne.
Mr Farmer said Kangaroo Island had so many wonderful beaches and the Island setting was particularly attractive to international visitors.
It was a step up from mainland beaches on the Fleurieu and Yorke peninsulas that he also visited on this trip, more costly to reach but splendid in their isolation, cleanliness and visually stunning.
His and Professor Short's judging takes into account many factors, including accessibility, safety, water and sand quality.
And that's why Emu Bay with its car access was special but this needed to be done with adequate controls to protect hooded plovers and the environment.
On the Fleurieu, he was taken by the beach at Second Valley but said accessibility was an issue.
He said he hoped a listing in his latest book would help the Island restore its international visitation that had suffered greatly due to COVID border closures.
"Kangaroo Island fits in well with the new Tourism Australia campaign that includes Ruby the kangaroo," he said.
On this latest trip, Mr Farmer met with tour operator Craig Wickham, who actively sells KI to international visitors, and also Kangaroo Island Tourism Alliance deputy chairperson Pierre Gregor.
Mr Gregor said the Island's particularly spectacular beaches were in themselves a major attraction, and also part of the experiential package that delights visitors.
"Kangaroo Island offers visitors a range of experiences from encounters with wildlife in the wild to fantastic coastal visits and a diverse offering of local wines and produce," Mr Gregor said.
"It is great to see Brad Farmer on the Island and considering island beaches for inclusion as best beaches in Australia.
"This would be a tremendous accolade and another facet of our offering that could be leveraged in the international market that traditionally makes up about one third of the Island's visitation.
"I look forward to the outcome of the assessments conducted by Brad."
Walkley-nominated journalist based at The Islander on Kangaroo Island with an interest in the local community and the environment.
