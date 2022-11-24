The Islander

'101 Best Australian Beaches' author Brad Farmer AM tours Kangaroo Island beaches

Stan Gorton
By Stan Gorton
Updated November 24 2022 - 4:04pm, first published 1:28pm
Australia's leading beach expert Brad Farmer AM just spent a few days on Kangaroo Island assessing beaches for his latest edition of "101 Best Australian Beaches".

