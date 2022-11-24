The Islander

Dr Susie awarded Rural Generalist Fellowship, now working for Rural Flying Doctor Service

Stan Gorton
By Stan Gorton
Updated November 24 2022 - 4:04pm, first published 3:28pm
Former Kangaroo Island GP Dr Susie Keynes now works for the Rural Flying Doctor Service and is one of the first Australian doctors to receive the Royal Australian College of General Practitioners new Rural Generalist Fellowship. Picture by RFDS

Former Kangaroo Island GP Dr Susie Keynes is one of the first Australian doctors to receive the Royal Australian College of General Practitioners new Rural Generalist Fellowship.

