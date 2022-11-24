Former Kangaroo Island GP Dr Susie Keynes is one of the first Australian doctors to receive the Royal Australian College of General Practitioners new Rural Generalist Fellowship.
Five new Fellows from South Australia were the first to receive the RACGP's Rural Generalist Parchment - the official certificate of Fellowship.
The four other new SA Fellows are Dr Gerry Considine from Burra, Dr Mel Considine from Clare, Dr Chirag Patel from Whyalla and Dr Laura Sharley from Victor Harbour.
Dr Susie Keynes now is a rural generalist with the Royal Flying Doctor Service based in Port Augusta.
From here, she flies out to conduct clinics in small and Aboriginal communities and provide emergency care for people from Outback townships, communities or the side of the road.
She is with the RFDS two weeks a month and has regular work at Ceduna Hospital and GP clinic, as well as providing locum GP obstetrics through Flinders Medical Centre, and also occasionally works at Port Augusta Hospital emergency department.
Dr Keynes arrived on Kangaroo Island in 2013 as trainee doctor at the Kangaroo Island Medical Clinic.
Dr Keynes left Kangaroo Island in February 2021 and returned as a locum during 2021 and 2022.
She's also been working in Nhulunbuy at Gove in the NT, a great opportunity to gain more exposure to Aboriginal health. This forms a significant part of the RFDS role.
Dr Keynes said her job is a rewarding combination of primary care, emergency care and obstetrics.
"I was nearly born on a Royal Flying Doctor Service plane, so when I had an opportunity to join the RFDS, it just grabbed me," Dr Keynes said.
"I really like the mix of primary healthcare and emergency care which requires you to be able to adapt, and I've been able to build connection with communities that have a hard time getting connected to healthcare."
She said the Rural Generalist Fellowship reflects the extension of skills needed for rural general practice.
"How broad your skillset is - that's the definition of rural general practice," she said. "It's asking someone to deliver primary healthcare, emergency care, in-hospital care and potentially other areas like anaesthetics and obstetrics.
The lower visibility of general practice has been heartbreaking, but it's where the longitudinal work of keeping people healthy happens."
RACGP rural chairman Associate Professor Michael Clements welcomed the new graduates.
"Congratulations to our new Fellows on this new stage in your careers, I have no doubt you will go on to do great things serving their rural communities across South Australia," he said.
"As a rural GP, I find the relationships I've been able to build with patients through rural practice very fulfilling. Outside major cities, specialist medical services can be hours away. You can be the only doctor able to provide essential care in the area or respond in an emergency, and this is why extended generalist skills are so valuable for rural communities. The Rural General Fellowship provides this training."
Associate Professor Clements said there was a high demand for GPs across Australia, particularly in rural and remote areas, and that providing essential primary care services outside Australia's capital cities is exceptionally rewarding.
"Many areas in Australia desperately need more GPs, and GPs with advanced rural skills in essential areas of practice, such as emergency medicine and surgery," he said.
"You also get excellent opportunities to provide holistic care and see the results of your work in the community, from caring for patients from birth to adulthood, to seeing older patients' health improve with your advice, such as managing chronic conditions. As rural GPs, we are highly valued by our communities.
"Our Rural Generalist Fellowship is a fantastic option for doctors working in rural areas who want to expand their skills and experience more variety, or doctors who want to move from the city for a career with a high-impact and a focus on holistic community health."
Walkley-nominated journalist based at The Islander on Kangaroo Island with an interest in the local community and the environment.
Walkley-nominated journalist based at The Islander on Kangaroo Island with an interest in the local community and the environment.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.