I refer to your recent article in The Islander (Nov. 15) regarding rock lobster fishing in the Western KI Marine Park Sanctuary Zone (Cape duCouedic) 'Rock lobster boats crowd Cape du Couedic after marine park opened off Kangaroo Island'. I would like to clarify a couple of things.
As a result of the changes to marine parks proposed in the "Lensink" Bill under the former Marshall government, which proposed the removal of more than 20 sanctuary zones across the State, leading conservation groups began "offline" negotiations with the fishing industry sectors and the recreational fishing sector to attempt to find a compromise to save our hard-won marine park system.
This compromise, in relation to KI, included the reduction of the Cape du Couedic Sanctuary Zone by three quarters and the creation of the De Estrees Bay Sanctuary Zone in seagrass meadow habitat. This was encouraged by the government of the day. Connie Bonaros of SA Best assisted with mediation between the representatives towards the end of the negotiations.
Immediately prior to the last election, the management plan amendments for the relevant marine parks across the state, including the Western KI Marine Park, were disallowed.
Negotiations have continued post-election and those of us who understand the role marine parks play in marine conservation and sustainable use of marine resources expect the Malinauskas government to have the courage to maintain our marine park system with the negotiated compromises relating to sanctuary zones.
The "gold-rush" into the temporarily reduced Cape du Couedic Sanctuary Zone happened even though the management plan amendment is still not approved by Parliament.
Fishers taking up to 400 rock lobster a day offers proof of the success of sanctuary zones.
In relation to Cape du Couedic this has been supported by relatively recent scientific research by independent researchers.
Bear in mind that for several years fishers in the zone that includes Kangaroo Island have been operating under voluntary quotas, which have had to be reduced twice in recent times presumably to conserve a diminishing resource.
A much-reduced Cape du Couedic Sanctuary Zone within the Western KI Marine Park is still in place and the recent activity as recorded by the very observant and concerned informant is concerning for those aware of the process and plans.
