The Islander
Opinion

Kangaroo Island marine park lobster fishing clarified: Letter

Updated November 24 2022 - 4:03pm, first published 4:01pm
A much-reduced Cape du Couedic Sanctuary Zone within the Western Kangaroo Island Marine Park is still in place. Map from Western Kangaroo Island Management Plan.

I refer to your recent article in The Islander (Nov. 15) regarding rock lobster fishing in the Western KI Marine Park Sanctuary Zone (Cape duCouedic) 'Rock lobster boats crowd Cape du Couedic after marine park opened off Kangaroo Island'. I would like to clarify a couple of things.

