Kangaroo Island/Victor Harbor Dolphin Watch represented the region at the National Natural Resource Management Plan 2023-27 South Australian Workshop recently.
Invited by OceanWatch organisers Dr Simon Rowe and Dr Claudia Santori, Dolphin Watch coordinator Tony Bartram was delighted to participate in this important event.
The planning will help to determine federal government NRM funding in relation to the marine environments around Australia over the next five years, he said.
"The invitation was made due to the input from Dolphin Watch regarding bushfire impacts in the marine environment, as part of research undertaken by OceanWatch on behalf of the Australian government following the 2019-2020 holocaust which burnt half of Kangaroo Island," Mr Bartram said.
Information provided by Dolphin Watch's citizen science volunteers gave insights into the impacts, potential and real, of the terrible conflagration.
Some of those short term impacts are still visible today while long term impacts are largely unmeasured currently, he said.
The Kangaroo Island North Coast Mission Blue Hope Spot, declared under the Mission Blue project in 2020, provided an easily accessible part of the Great Southern Reef to undertake further research into these important damaging effects, he said.
A series of workshops is being held around all Australian states before comprehensive advice is made to government.
"It's wonderful to think Kangaroo Island was represented in such an important forum, which will hopefully have great benefits for the marine environments around Australia through National Marine Natural Resource Management initiatives and programmes."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.