'Phoenix Blooms' photo show commemorates art of rejuvenation on Kangaroo Island

Updated November 25 2022 - 10:37am, first published 10:24am
Artists, scientists, and the community gathered to celebrate original artwork by Sydney artist and photographer Zoe Reynolds when her "Phoenix Blooms" exhibition opened at Fine Art Kangaroo Island on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022.

