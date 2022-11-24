Artists, scientists, and the community gathered to celebrate original artwork by Sydney artist and photographer Zoe Reynolds when her "Phoenix Blooms" exhibition opened at Fine Art Kangaroo Island on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022.
The exhibition was held in conjunction with Head On Photo Festival - a first for Kangaroo Island.
"Phoenix Blooms" features photography of the vivid coloured leaves budding from the fire blackened stumps of Mallee around Vivonne Bay and Flinders Chase in the aftermath of the Black Summer fires.
Enraptured by their stark beauty, the artist photographed and upended the flora.
On her return to Sydney, she, arranged and painted bouquets in vases over two long years of COVID lockdowns.
Gallery curator Fleur Peters welcomed the many artists and other guests, with partner and MC Fred Peters introducing Zoe Reynolds and her decade long dedication to documenting climate change.
"Zoe's spirit comes alive in these uplifting and hopeful works, which also make an important statement about how we should and can live into the future," Fred Peters said.
"We are not at the mercy of an inevitable future; we are creating it."
Keynote speaker, local scientist and artist Dr Peggy Rismiller OAM spoke of the convergence of art and science.
She singled out the images of charred and melted yucca stumps, the first of the island flora to flower and fruit providing a vital food source for the surviving native fauna.
Alongside the loss and trauma, people, fauna and flora faced during the mega blaze, Rismiller recognised the impact the fires had on habitat, with never-before-seen plants emerging from a century of hibernation.
In a poignant conclusion, Rismiller referred to the intrinsic beauty of natural succession, the robust nature and resilience of our flora and fauna, ecosystems and community.
Speaking of her own work, Reynolds first paid homage to the local community who had braved the climate fuelled maelstrom.
Noting the exhibition opening was concurrent with COP climate talks in Egypt and record-breaking flooding across south-eastern Australia, Reynolds spoke passionately and with urgency of confronting the climate crisis and making the shift to renewables.
"When I started out photographing climate change a decade back, scientists were warning that 100-year events would come annually, then each month," she said.
"Now they warn of climate catastrophes coming one on top of another."
This is according to the latest intergovernmental panel on Climate Change and United Nations reports.
Reynolds said the "phoenix blooms" of Kangaroo Island, however, showed there is still a window of hope.
"Given half a chance the Earth can recover, flora and fauna can rejuvenate and communities can avoid even greater climate calamity," she said. "There is still time."
The exhibition runs until Dec.17, 2022 with 11 individual works.
Limited editions of eight, hand-coloured unique states are available to purchase in three sizes framed or unframed.
A selection of works will remain in the gallery over the summer months.
