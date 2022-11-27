Sport around KI - Nov. 28, 2022

Today we have basketball photos combined with tennis and lawn bowls results from the past week on Kangaroo Island.
It was a majestic evening at the Gosse Sporting Complex in the 'Battle of the West', as the two Western Districts clashed on Friday night.
Both teams had superstar inclusions, and with the new scoreboard looking regal in the background, the anticipation amongst the gathered crowd was high.
The top doubles of Josh Graham and Sam Short against Tye Boyle and Andrew Fogden, yes, not a typo, Andrew Fogden, was a battle of the ages.
It was first class tennis, the like note seen since Greg Roberts graced the court, as both pairs didn't want to give up bragging rights to the other.
Even Tye played well. In the end, a score line of 4-6 7-5 was indication of how close the contest was, and as there was no clear winner, Josh and Andrew will need to back up their cameo appearances with more regular gigs.
With more than 100 laps of the sun between them, the Western Districts White pairing of Daryl Weatherspoon and Darren Morris had experience on their side against the youthful and handsome duo of Alex Laver and Jordan Ackland.
Way too much tennis was played in this game, as Alex and Jordan snuck ahead 6-4 7-5.
With the name Lleyton H. on the team sheet, it was anticipated that there would be cries of "C'mon" echoing around the Gosse night.
There was an air of disappointment when the "C'mon" was replaced with "Lets Go!" and it was Hedges, not Hewitt, but Lleyton lived up to his namesake, teaming with Barry Wheaton to defeat Charlotte Mara-Peterson and Adam "It's Robson, not Robinson" Robson.
The bottom double of Hannah Morgan and Jackson Short had a tight tussle over Kangaroo Island's tennis glamour couple, Olivia Downing and Oscar Turner, sharing the sets.
This gave Western Districts Black a 6 sets to 2 advantage going into the reverse doubles.
The lights had well and truly taken effect by the time the bottom two reverse doubles took the court.
This didn't stop the fearsome foursome of Lleyton, Hannah, Charlotte and Olivia playing on the court that didn't have any lights.
To make up for the fact that they were playing in near darkness, they used green dot balls, usually reserved for learners.
This obviously gave a huge advantage to Lley-Lley and Hannah, as they prevailed 9-3.
Perhaps Barry and Jacko should've tried the same trick, because playing under lights with proper balls didn't work for them, as Robbo and Oscar won 9-5.
The top two reverse doubles were split, with each team winning a set 9-5.
Highlights from these matches include Josh challenging his record of 7 double faults in a game and still winning it, but falling short with only 5, Foggy winding the clock back, Shorty questioning his rehydration technique and Alex extending his unbeaten streak over Tye.
An 8 sets to 4 win for Western Districts Black over Western Districts White consolidates their spot at second on the ladder, ahead of White in third.
White hosts the unbeaten Parndana team next Saturday afternoon, while Black travels to Stokes Bay, where Stokes are bound to put on a magnificent spread and will be hoping to register their first win of the season. - Rod's nephew
Western Districts Black 8 sets 73 games defeated Western Districts White 4 sets 60 games
Doubles
Josh Graham/Sam Short vs Tye Boyle/Andrew Fogden 4-6 7-5
Alex Laver/Jordan Ackland d Daryl Weatherspoon/Darren Morris 6-4 7-5
Lleyton Hedges/Barry Wheaton d Charlotte Mara-Peterson/Adam Robson 6-3 6-0
Hannah Morgan/Jackson Short vs Olivia Downing/Oscar Turner 3-6 6-4
Reverse doubles
J. Graham/A. Laver d T. Boyle/D. Weatherspoon 9-5
S. Short/J. Ackland l A. Fogden/D. Morris 5-9
L. Hedges/H. Morgan d C. Mara-Peterson/O. Downing 9-3
B. Wheaton/J. Short l A. Robson/O. Turner 5-9
The Super Series competition held at Parndana is played between the three KI bowling clubs, when the best available bowlers come together to play a round robin competition. Format for the event for both men and women is a singles game of 22 ends.
Three bowls triples - 18 ends; Pairs- 15 ends. There is a time limit of 1 hour and 55 minutes to complete the game.
Last Tuesday evening Parndana played Kingscote with the result being a comprehensive win to Kingscote. Only win for Parndana was the men's singles. Next week Parndana plays Birchmore.
This is an opportunity to see the best Island bowlers in action, so spectators are welcome. Come and join us for light tea at 6pm. - JK
Parndana Red 29 (0) lost to Kingscote Gold 50 (4)
P Cooper P Tremaine Tony Bell 17 lost to G Platten J Lovering D Steinwedel 18
A Heinrich Tom Bell S Carter 12 lost to K Glasson J Berden R Barrett 32
Kingscote Blue 43 (4) def Birchmore Orange 24 (0)
G Walden P Maclean C Boxer 24 def D Clifford J Turner P Whyte 10
J Preusker J McEvoy S Bell 19 def S Sampson D West G Glynn 14
Birchmore Grey 53 (4) def Parndana White 20 (0)
G Morris J Barrett R Cass 30 def Craig Turner K Pratt ChrisTurner 7
T Bennett D Lovering K Jarman 23 def J McArdle A Childs D McArdle 13
Premiership Table
No open gender played
Parndana Red 24/1 lost to Birchmore Orange 35/3
P Hacker, M Loader, H Mossop, C Childs 14 def D Jamieson(TR), P O'Brien, B Beal, M Lehman 13
J Kelly, B Cooper, R Morgan, P Burry 10 lost to R Noble, M VanDerMerwe, J Cowin, J Clifford 22
Birchmore Grey 37/2 drew with Kingscote Blue 37/2
A Bates, S DeRohan, L Whyte, B Johnson 18 lost to Y Turner, T Kempster, T Johnson, M Barrett 22
M Miller, J Possingham, D Morris, T Bennett 19 def L Bell, J Chambers, H Berden, M Glasson 15
Kingscote Gold 39/1 lost to Parndana White 40/3
M Pease, E Florance, S Graham, J Bell 20 def B Paxton, Y Hams, K Turner, C Downing 18
T Boxer, B Platten, L Werner, G Steinwedel 19 lost to E Murton, V Lockett, S Hacker, M May 22
Premiership Table
