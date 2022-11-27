The Islander
Photos

Sport around KI - Nov. 28, 2022

Updated November 28 2022 - 10:45am, first published 10:14am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Today we have basketball photos combined with tennis and lawn bowls results from the past week on Kangaroo Island.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Kingscote news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.