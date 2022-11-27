The Islander
Penguin information night, drop-in session on Kangaroo Island

Stan Gorton
By Stan Gorton
Updated November 28 2022 - 1:23pm, first published 10:45am
The Penneshaw Penguin Centre is hosting an information night all about Kangaroo Island's little penguins at the Kingscote Yacht Club this Thursday, Dec 1.

