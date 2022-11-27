Penguin information night, drop-in session on Kangaroo Island

The Penneshaw Penguin Centre is hosting an information night all about Kangaroo Island's little penguins at the Kingscote Yacht Club this Thursday, Dec 1.
Come and hear about new research from Flinders University penguin ecologist Diane Colombelli-Negrel, as well as Granite Island penguin expert Stephen Hedges.
Diane and Stephen will also be at the Penneshaw IGA on Friday, Dec. 2 after lunch for a few hours for a casual drop-in and chat.
The Kingscote information night is being hosted by Alana Whennan from the penguin centre and her staff.
Alana will talk about her recent trip to the "Penguin Parade" on Phillip Island.
The talk is at Kingscote Yacht Club, Brownlow Road at 7pm on this Thursday, Dec. 1.
There will be a question-and-answer session at the end of the presentation. The bar will be open for drink purchases.
RSVP is preferred via penneshawpenguincentre@gmail.com or text on 0499 346 013.
Stephen Hedges
Dr Diane Colombelli- Negrel
Walkley-nominated journalist based at The Islander on Kangaroo Island with an interest in the local community and the environment.
