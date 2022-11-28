The Kangaroo Island Landscape Board conducted its annual glossy black-cockatoo population census in September 2022.
Board staff were also assisted by 36 volunteers, who contributed more than 150 volunteer hours to the survey.
After tallying the results, the final population count was 428 glossy black-cockatoos.
This result is still 6 per cent lower than the count recorded in 2020 immediately after the fires, but higher than the count of 377 birds last year.
As always, this count is a minimum, and the Dudley Peninsula in particular likely has a larger population than the count obtained indicates, because individuals on the Dudley were really spread out making them particularly difficult to count this year.
Glossy black-cockatoo project officer, Karleah Berris said an interesting finding this year was where the young fledglings from this most recent breeding season were located.
More than half of the young sighted this year were in the far eastern areas around Cygnet River, American River, and on the Dudley Peninsula.
In fact, fledglings made up 12 per cent of the total count in these far eastern areas indicating continued successful breeding in the unburnt eastern half of Kangaroo Island.
In the western burnt areas of Kangaroo Island, there were still some really good flock sizes.
However, in these areas, fledglings only made up 4 per cent of the population counted, providing further evidence that the reduction in available habitat out west following the fires is causing a reduction in recruitment in this west end population.
Karleah, on behalf of the KI Landscape Board, thanked the volunteers who helped with this year's survey.
"'Each evening a team of volunteers braved the elements to help count these noisy black birds," she said.
"The volunteers' enthusiasm and hard work made this a very successful survey, and staff look forward to working with everyone again on the next census."
