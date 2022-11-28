The October outing for the Kangaroo Island Probus club was in the form of a visit to the KI Wildlife Park.
The group scattered in all directions as they viewed the many animals and birds who call the park their home, among the myriad of native plants and other greenery.
Some members enjoyed a BYO picnic lunch, others purchased refreshments on site. This was a first visit for some members, but some had not visited for many years.
President Wendy Bennett welcomed 16 members to the November meeting, plus visitors Yvonne Hams, Jeff Bancan, Calvern Muller and Tristan Curth-Stritzke.
After social cuppa and chat, Wendy introduced the guest speaker Alice Teasdale from local business Big Quince Print, which she has operated since 2007.
Alice spoke about her drama upbringing and her love of theatre and Shakespeare from an early age.
Growing up in Stirling in the Adelaide hills, she gained inspiration from her parents. Alice studied drama at Adelaide University and also Fiji.
Alice studied the play "TheTempest" and made this a theme for her life.
She became a director of "The Tempest" in 1998, being filmed in the Adelaide Zoo. Alice likes plays that happen in real time, but relate back to former days.
Alice stated it was fun doing plays as one meets so many interesting people.
She was involved in "Macbeth" set in the old Adelaide Gaol outdoors, "Ghost" using a theatre in an old church, and director of the KI Players " The Government Inspectors" to name a few.
Alice was also teaching part time at various places including overseas and later at Pulteney Grammar School where she met her husband.
The latter teaching position required her to work full time, which she was unable to do while rearing their three children, so the family decided to move to Kangaroo Island.
Alice also writes stories, presenting and reading a colourful children's book "Letting the Summer Go", a story written to help recovery from the KI bushfires.
Alice also spoke about children's problems such as autism, Ausbergers and dyslexia. She explained Ausbergers was a "different way of being awesome".
After question time, the group sang birthday greetings to all celebrating in November namely Erica Barratt, Robyn Barrett, Maureen Pease and Viv. Willson, each receiving a chocolate bar to enjoy.
The next meeting is the Christmas breakup, held a week earlier on Dec. 12 at Emu Ridge Eucalyptus Distillery.
Bookings essential to president Wendy Bennett on 0475 894 755.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.