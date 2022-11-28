Roger's Deli building still for sale, lease in Kingscote

The former Roger's Deli building and adjacent buildings are again for sale or lease and would make an excellent retail opportunity, according to Roger Williams.
Mr Williams has placed the building on the market after the lease arrangement with the previous tenants fell through.
"This is an exciting opportunity for someone who is willing to run a business and put in the hard work," he said. "The Williams family successfully did it for 77 years, and so can you."
The Williams family came to Kangaroo Island in 1945 and operated a bakery and shop in the building for decades, as well as tea rooms in the building's basement.
Roger Williams himself worked in the bakery as a young man, making it a very successful business, while serving his community, while participating in many sporting activities.
The building itself dates back to 1901 and is an important part of the Kingscote central business district in its prominent location on Dauncey Street, he said.
"It's always been a central part of Kangaroo Island with those in the Soldier Settler scheme coming into town once a week to get their supplies and have a meal here," Mr Williams said.
The Williams family over the decades conducted many improvements and renovations to the building, completely gutting the building for a rebuild in the 1970s.
"We built an alfresco dining area out the front that proved very successful and came to be accepted by the customers," he said.
Mr Williams successfully negotiated for the outdoor seating area in front of the building to be included in the current main street improvements, after it was initially omitted.
Work on the new outdoor seating area will start this week as the Dauncey Street improvements are completed by contractors.
"We are expecting satisfaction in development of the site, thanks to the ongoing negotiation process," he said.
Roger and his wife Kate are optimistic the right person will come along to take over the building and offer a new main street business.
