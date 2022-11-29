The Islander

Kangaroo Islanders help fellow locals this Christmas

Updated November 29 2022 - 1:46pm, first published 11:06am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kangaroo Island Council customer service officers Deepa Olsen and Jade Zinnack with the Mayor's Christmas Tree in the Kingscote offices. Picture supplied

Kangaroo Island residents can help bring Christmas cheer to the community by donating presents to the Mayor's Christmas Tree Appeal.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Kingscote news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.