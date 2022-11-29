Kangaroo Islanders help fellow locals this Christmas

Kangaroo Island residents can help bring Christmas cheer to the community by donating presents to the Mayor's Christmas Tree Appeal.
The Mayor's Christmas Tree Appeal on again for 2022 and has assisted scores of local families and individuals in need for more than 20 years.
"It is always important to look after people in our community and make sure that nobody is left behind at what can be a challenging time of year for some," mayor Michael Pengilly said.
"We are asking our community to think of other residents who are doing it tough," Mr Pengilly said, "Your donation will help make their Christmas time a little brighter."
"The festive season is a time to bring everybody together and to highlight our collective strength and resilience as a community,"
Please bring presents to the Christmas tree at the council offices at 43 Dauncey Street, Kingscote and indicate suitability.
Please specify on your tag what gender/age the present would be suitable for. Presents accepted for baby to 18 years of age. Tags can be collected from council's office. Please do not bring food.
Presents will be delivered to Island Care and the Kangaroo Island Community Centre by the mayor for distribution prior to Christmas.
Also don't forget the The Carols on the Coast at Penneshaw event is on again for 2022 starting at 6pm on Friday, Dec. 6 at Lloyd Collins Reserve.
And check out the The Islander this week for details of the annual Advance Kingscote Christmas parade and pageant at the Kingscote oval, that starts at 4pm on Friday, Dec. 16 with the parade at 6pm.
