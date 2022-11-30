The Islander
New Shoots Music Festival is back at Penneshaw in 2023

December 1 2022 - 6:30am
East End Events Committee vice chairperson Tam Bailey, chairman Andrew Gilfillan with committee members Alyce Buick and Elizabeth Trethewey at Penneshaw Oval, the location of the 2023 New Shoots Festival. Picture by Vanessa Wilson

Get ready to rock Kangaroo Island. The New Shoots Festival is back next year, with the date locked in on March 25, 2023.

