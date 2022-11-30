New Shoots Music Festival is back at Penneshaw in 2023

Get ready to rock Kangaroo Island. The New Shoots Festival is back next year, with the date locked in on March 25, 2023.
The East End Events committee is excited to announce the 2023 New Shoots Music festival date.
Vice chairperson Tam Bailey, said next year's event would build on the success of the inaugural event held on April 2, 2022 at the Penneshaw Oval.
"Despite a few false starts beyond anyone's control, the committee delivered a world-class event that attracted more than 1,300 people from across Kangaroo Island and Australia," Ms Bailey said.
"We know March is a busy time of year, however, we believe this is the best time to deliver the festival given the weather and sporting commitments that KI residents have during the year."
East End Events has engaged the services of Blake Gilchrist and Connor Jolly to manage the event.
Blake Gilchrist is the curator and executive producer for the Adelaide Festival. Blake is also a private promoter with Everyday People. Blake has been active in the music industry for over 20 years, operating venues, live music bookings, touring hip-hop artists and producing music festivals.
Connor Jolly is an event manager based in Melbourne and Adelaide.
Previously working for Adelaide Festival, Dark Mofo and Handpicked Festival, Connor is now working with New Shoots to deliver the 2023 festival.
He has extensive experience in delivering large outdoor events and developing venues and clubs.
"We're really excited to be working with the East End Events committee to deliver New Shoot's second year on Kangaroo Island. Penneshaw is the perfect location for a music festival; there's nowhere else quite like it; it's magic. We can't wait for people to see what we're planning for next year; there will be something for everyone," he said.
Pop-up camping will again be encouraged at the Penneshaw Golf Course, making the event a safe, secure environment for all ages.
The committee will once again run the "Home Grown" New Shoots open-mike sessions, where two local acts or bands will be selected to go on stage with the New Shoots festival line-up.
Kangaroo Island mayor Michael Pengilly said the New Shoots Festival was a testament to the commitment of the organising committee and encouraged the "EEE" committee to move forward.
"The EEE team did an extraordinary job to deliver a festival under very challenging circumstances," Mr Pengilly said.
"The New Shoots Festival brings music to the Island, encourages visitation and stimulates business activity. It is good for our community, good for musicians on the island and good for tourism and good for businesses.
Ms Bailey said the committee wanted to help promote the music industry on KI through the New Shoots Festival and the Home Grown event.
"Both events are great opportunities for the locals to come along and hear some great music," she said.
"We're excited to be able to make New Shoots an annual event that will attract locals and mainlanders. This will be an event that locals can be proud of for years to come."
The next New Shoots Music Festival will be on Saturday, March 25, 2023 at the Penneshaw Oval, Penneshaw, Kangaroo Island. The festival line-up will be announced shortly.
