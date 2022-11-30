The Islander

Prescribed burn at Howard Track at Porky Flat on Kangaroo Island

Updated November 30 2022 - 2:46pm, first published 2:37pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The prescribed burn planned near Howard Track at Porky Flat in Lesueur Conservation Park (on the right) is one of three being undertaken by National Parks on Kangaroo Island this spring. Picture from DEW website

A prescribed burn is planned near Howard Track at Porky Flat in Lesueur Conservation Park on Kangaroo Island on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, weather conditions permitting.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Kingscote news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.