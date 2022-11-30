A prescribed burn is planned near Howard Track at Porky Flat in Lesueur Conservation Park on Kangaroo Island on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, weather conditions permitting.
The prescribed burn will start at 11am and is likely to be completed by 7pm the same day.
The area to be burnt is 76.8 hectares of land in within the park, on the eastern side of Cape Hard Road about 15km southeast of Penneshaw and about 5km southwest of Cape Willoughby Lighthouse.
This burn aims to reduce fuel within the park.
Access via Dead Man Track and Howard Track will be closed. Cape Hart Road and Willson River Road may be impacted by smoke.
Aerial operations may also be utilised for this operation and a helicopter will be visible within the area.
NPWS conducts a state-wide program of prescribed burns to reduce the spread and intensity of bushfires, protect communities and enhances biodiversity.
Prescribed burning is just one tool used to reduce fuel loads across strategic areas of public and private land.
Prescribed burns will only be carried out when it is deemed safe to do so and may be cancelled at short notice if conditions change.
A wetter than average spring has meant that NPWS prescribed burning is taking place on KI later than usual.
The prescribed burn will be undertaken through a permit from CFS.
A list of planned prescribed burns is available on the DEW website.
