KI student leadership has morning tea with elders

The Kangaroo Island Community Education Leadership Group on its three camps this year has learned how to be better leaders, how to be a better you and what the true meaning of leadership is, with help from the LifeChanger organisation.
This term for our final leadership camp, we made and enjoyed morning tea with the elderly people from the Carnavon nursing home.
Carnarvon, co-located at the Kangaroo Island Hospital, is a hostel facility for older people with a low level of needs, consisting of 16 private rooms and one two bedroom unit.
At the start of our camp, we made sausage rolls and chocolate chip cookies that would be shared with the elderly.
We shared stories over the food while we got to know each other. This event was decided upon because we felt that we needed to connect with the community.
We felt that this was important because then we get a better understanding of the people that live on KI with us every day, but we don't get to see often.
It was a great experience getting to talk to people of a different generation and learning what their pasts were like; where they use to live, whether they have any family and pets, and how long they have lived on Kangaroo Island.
Some of the leadership group said they learned more about themselves.
"I learnt how important it is to contribute to the community'" and "That I am good at starting conversations with people I don't know" and also "That I enjoy meeting new people".
We were fortunate enough to be able to host the event at the Junction community centre and are grateful that the people from there let us use their facilities.
Many of the elderly people said that they loved having our company and that we had made their day, which was a great compliment to have.- Lucy Were, on behalf of Leadership Group
