The Islander
KI student leadership has morning tea with elders

By Lucy Were
Updated November 30 2022 - 3:03pm, first published 2:47pm
The Kangaroo Island Community Education Leadership Group on its three camps this year has learned how to be better leaders, how to be a better you and what the true meaning of leadership is, with help from the LifeChanger organisation.

