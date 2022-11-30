The Islander
First assistance dog to support PTSD veterans at Jamie Larcombe Centre

Updated December 2 2022 - 3:54pm, first published December 1 2022 - 9:40am
Veterans receiving treatment for Post Traumatic Stress Disorder at the Jamie Larcombe Centre have a new, four-legged friend to support them on the road to recovery.

