KI Business and Brand Alliance holds its 2022 AGM

The Kangaroo Island Business and Brand Alliance 2022 AGM discussed recent efforts, including vehicle registration concessions, the housing shortage and ongoing bushfire recovery.
KIBBA executive officer Lizzie Trethewey said in alliance's monthly newsletter that it was great to see so many members at The Shy Wren cafe for the AGM in November.
The AGM was also a chance to showcase the new Penneshaw eatery and bar to KIBBA's membership.
She thanked Luke and Zoe from The Shy Wren for hosting KIBBA and ensuring the night was a success.
Retiring board members Alice Teasdale and Phillipa Holden, who had both re-nominated, were re-appointed to the KIBBA board via resolution.
KIBBA chairman Brett Miller gave his report, highlighting the work of KIBBA in advocating for the reinstatement of the Outer Areas Registration Concession.
The concession on KI vehicle registrations was identified as a priority in KIBBA's SA election charter.
The recommencement of the concession will see all Islanders achieve savings on their own vehicles, with some larger KIBBA member businesses saving thousands of dollars, he said.
Mr Miller also highlighted the focus KIBBA has retained on advocating for housing development to support the Island's workforce.
This was evidenced through KIBBA's recent attendance at the Kangaroo Island housing roundtable, which was convened by state member Leon Bignell MP.
Also attending were Nick Champion MP and Nat Cook MP, together with government department heads and Island stakeholders.
Brett assured members KIBBA would continue to work with government and key decision makers to improve the problem of housing on the Island.
The upcoming year was set to be a very busy period for KIBBA with the closeout of its Collaborative Industry Recovery and Resilience Project or CIRRP, completed in partnership with AgKI and KI Tourism Alliance.
KIBBA would also remain an active partner regarding the future arrangements for the Department for Industry, Innovation and Science's KI Business Hub in Kingscote.
The Alliance not only supported the hub, but all opportunities that added value to its members and indeed to Island businesses overall, he said.
Brett concluded his report by assuring members KIBBA would continue to play a central role in the Island's ongoing bushfire recovery.
