The Islander

KI Business and Brand Alliance holds its 2022 AGM

Stan Gorton
By Stan Gorton
Updated December 1 2022 - 2:33pm, first published 2:05pm
Kangaroo Island Business and Brand Alliance logo.

The Kangaroo Island Business and Brand Alliance 2022 AGM discussed recent efforts, including vehicle registration concessions, the housing shortage and ongoing bushfire recovery.

