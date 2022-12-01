The Islander

SA planning commission to prepare new 'country plans'

Updated December 2 2022 - 10:12am, first published 9:49am
The view above Kingscote, Kangaroo Island looking northwest. Picture by Stan Gorton

The SA State Planning Commission has commenced preparation on six new country plans with a focus on the next 15 and 30 years of regional growth.

