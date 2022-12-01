SA planning commission to prepare new 'country plans'

The SA State Planning Commission has commenced preparation on six new country plans with a focus on the next 15 and 30 years of regional growth.
The six plans will take into consideration the vision and aspirations of local communities on Kangaroo Island, as well as Eyre and Western, Far North, Limestone Coast, Murray Mallee and Yorke Peninsula and Mid North regions.
Minister for planning, housing and urban development, Nick Champion MP said that the regional plans would support sustainable economic and housing growth.
"We want to hear about what issues and opportunities regional communities see for land use planning, infrastructure and the public realm across South Australia, and what is needed to support sustainable growth over the next 15 to 30 years," he said.
The plans as to assist the state government by guiding locations for housing expansion, vital and necessary infrastructure and the future of parcels of land.
The Local Government Association and Commission signed a memorandum of understanding to work in collaboration with constant input in the project.
The first round will commence with stakeholders and local government from December to March and will be available for community consultation in mid-2023.
