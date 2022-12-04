The Islander
Photos

Kangaroo Island basketball Week 7 action photos

Stan Gorton
By Stan Gorton
Updated December 5 2022 - 2:01pm, first published 10:44am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Here is a selection of action photos from Week 7 basketball taken by Maggie's Photography and brought to you each week by the Kangaroo Island Basketball Association.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Stan Gorton

Stan Gorton

Journalist

Walkley-nominated journalist based at The Islander on Kangaroo Island with an interest in the local community and the environment.

Local News

Get the latest Kingscote news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.