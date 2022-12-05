On the first weekend of summer, 11 riders and two support crew met at Murray Lagoon campsite for the BUG Christmas ride of the Kangaroo Island Bicycle Users Group.
Some camped the Friday and Saturday night and the rest arrived for a relaxed 11am start.
It is summer and we were greeted by a 30-degree temperature forecast which is just on the comfortable limit for a 38km ride.
We were careful to keep the speed down and had frequent rest and water stops.
The roads, all unsealed dirt, were in good condition and even a section of South Coast Road being re-sheeted was manageable.
All of our group ride bikes with tyres that are a little bit wider and softer than the average "lycra" rider with their road bikes on skinny tyres.
We rode north around Rush Lagoon and were pleased to see some Cape Barren Geese in the paddocks.
For our picnic lunch we stopped at the MCG and sat on the "mound" watching MacGillivray playing Wisanger in a 45-over, one- day game.
Sitting in the shade eating our lunch watching cricket seemed just right for our first ride of the summer.
Then to keep up the spirits the Sag wagon was sent on a mercy mission to the Honey Farm and returned with 13 welcome honey ice-creams.
After lunch we rode south alongside White Lagoon and its conspicuous lunettes, ancient wind blown sand dunes, now grass covered, which from above form a sickle moon shape.
By now the temperature was up around 32deg and the riders found it pretty hot work.
When we arrived back at Murray Lagoon it was quite pleasant sitting in the barbecue shed having nibbles and drinks.
This gradually morphed into our Christmas barbecue and a great time had by all.
Our next ride is in January and will also be the AGM for the club. Cheryl Casey, 0438 830 351, will be the ride leader. - BUGants
