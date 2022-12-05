The Islander

Kangaroo Island Bicycle Users Group has its Three Lagoons ride

Updated December 5 2022 - 11:08am, first published 11:02am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
After lunch at the MCG, the Kangaroo Island BUG riders arriving back at Murray Lagoon. Picture supplied

On the first weekend of summer, 11 riders and two support crew met at Murray Lagoon campsite for the BUG Christmas ride of the Kangaroo Island Bicycle Users Group.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Kingscote news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.