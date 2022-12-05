2022 KI Spring Garden Festival wraps up; raises $8000

The second KI Spring Garden Festival has ended on a high.
A total of 14 Island gardeners opened their gates to visitors during the spring of 2022.
People flocked in their hundreds to visit country gardens, town gardens - all different, all reflecting their owner's delight in the art of gardening.
Entry was free but donations were accepted for a variety of local causes. A remarkable total of over $8,000 was raised!
Gardeners managed their own program for the day.
In addition to exploring a beautiful garden, visitors were delighted to be served superb Island food, enjoy music, observe artists at work, purchase garden plants and browse and buy at bric-a-brac and book stalls.
Others simply chose to sit and chat or reflect in a lovely garden.
Thanks to every gardener who shared their garden, all the volunteers, and of course the visitors.
A reminder that our first amazingly successful Spring Open Garden Festival held in 2020 has been recorded in a beautifully illustrated book, Exploring Enchanted Gardens on Kangaroo Island.
Visit 'Big Quince Print' shop to get your copy.
It makes a magnificent Christmas gift for friends and family and is a must for every tourist accommodation venue.
Proceeds from all book sales returned to the KI community. - Anne Morrison
