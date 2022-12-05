Fine Art Kangaroo Island, in conjunction with KI Candy, invites locals and visitors to the 13th annual Some-Bling Sweet Jewellery Cocktail Party.
It all happens at Fine Art Kangaroo Island's gallery and garden from 5.30pm this Thursday, Dec. 15 on Dauncey Street, Kingscote.
As has been the tradition for many years, refreshments and cocktails will be served to guests while local models showcase the newest pieces available from the Island's talented jewellers.
New work includes spectacular gemstone and precious metal creations from Peggy Rismiller, island-themed earrings and cuffs from Squink, sterling silver and copper By Blu, Fred Peters' new silver on the theme of 'To Distant Shores' and Connie Foyle's colourful contemporary laminate earrings.
As well as bespoke candy treats for young and old there are special prizes on offer.
A silent judge will circulate to award two attendees a Fred Peters silver pendant and some artisan candy for the person who best matches their boho, party or cocktail outfit to showcase their jewellery.
Anyone who makes a purchase on the night has a final chance to enter the Dauncey Street traders' mega-raffle, prize pool over $2000, which will be drawn the following day.
Everyone is welcome to come and join in the festivities, which will finish in time to go on to dinner in the main street afterwards.
RSVPs while not essential, are welcome, via text to Fleur Peters 0417 832 037 or email to fineartki@bigpond.com
