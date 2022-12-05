The Islander
Some-Bling party at Fine Art Kangaroo Island back for 2022

Updated December 5 2022 - 11:31am, first published 11:22am
Fine Art Kangaroo Island, in conjunction with KI Candy, invites locals and visitors to the 13th annual Some-Bling Sweet Jewellery Cocktail Party.

