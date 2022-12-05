Accessing Kangaroo Island's stunning beaches should be easier for all after the launch of new disability access items last week.
The Kangaroo Island Council launched its new mobility mats service at the Kingscote Yacht Club on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022.
Also on show were new disability trikes from Technology for Ageing and Disability SA, while the KI Lions barbecue was fired up for lunch.
Community Living Australia, in partnership with the KI Council, secured grant funding to purchase a Mobi-Mat beach access mat through Harcourts Foundation.
Beach matting is a long sturdy mat that can be rolled out over the top of soft sand.
Mayor Michael Pengilly helped launched the project, part of the council's Disability Access and Inclusion Plan.
Also speaking at the launch was Community Living Australia chief executive Mark Kulinksi, as well as Technology for Ageing and Disability SA general manager Tracey Watters, who brought the trikes.
The Mobi-Mat, made from 100 per cent recycled material, provides a firm, safe, cool and stable surface for beachgoers. The 10-metre Mobi-Mat will be in place in front of the yacht club from December.
Community Living Australia is also worked on the partnership with TADSA to provide accessible bikes and trikes, as well as securing additional funding for more Mobi-Mats and water wheelchairs for KI beaches.
For more information, call KI Council customer service on 8553 4500.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.