Satisfaction with business customer service and professionalism of tourism operators has increased.

97 per cent of respondents stated that their experience matched or exceeded expectations set by marketing material, which means we are delivering on the promise.

There was an increase in the satisfaction level with the range, quality and availability of local produce.



63 per cent said that they were "very satisfied" and when put together with "satisfied" 88 per cent of respondent fitted into the very satisfied/satisfied bracket.

Visitor satisfaction with the quality of Island roads had dropped and was the lowest since 2016/17.