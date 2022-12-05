The Kangaroo Island Tourism Optimisation Management Model has shed a light on visitation for 25 years now.
TOMM committee chairman Pierre Gregor said a recent TOMM business breakfast was well attended with representatives from the local community, businesses, council and other agencies.
Attendees were provided an insight to the history behind TOMM, its purpose and how feedback from the TOMM two surveys - the Visitor Exit Survey and the Resident Survey - can be used.
Mr Gregor said that the program had been active for approximately 25 years and its value lay in supporting informed decision making.
Visitor and resident feed back is collected via a variety of means.
The Visitor Exit Survey is conducted annually with feedback collected throughout the year via a survey available in hard copy and electronically via QR code and tablet.
The Resident Survey meanwhile is conducted biennially via phone interview and digital means.
Trends demonstrated through TOMM questionnaire responses and associated data are made available to agencies, local businesses and the community to assist with informed decision making and strategic planning.
The TOMM initiative is hosted by the KI Tourism Alliance and supported by the KI Council, SA Tourism Commission, Department of Environment and Water, KI Landscape Board and KI Business and Brand Alliance.
The TOMM management committee comprises representatives from these agencies as well as industry and community representatives.
Mr Gregor said that the committee was keen to add to the industry and community representation.
"We have provision for two industry and two community representatives but currently only have one of each and accordingly welcome an additional representative for both these sectors," he said.
"The committee meets approximately four times a year and while the role is important it is not particularly onerous."
Information contained in the TOMM Visitor Exit Survey reports could be used to help business plan development and support investment decision making, he said.
The TOMM visitor survey could also be used to support grant applications, identify visitor satisfaction levels with service, experiences, local produce and activities and support identification of measures to enhance these aspects where necessary and can be used to inform infrastructure development decisions.
The interrogation and utilization of the data collected went well beyond tourism and the broader visitor economy, he said.
Mr Gregor said the survey informed decision making in matters such as bio security measures, sustainability and social welfare as well as providing a report card on visitor experiences and resident's attitude towards tourism.
"In a nutshell the committee interrogates the trends demonstrated by captured data, establishes whether there are concerns with the trends and if so looks to establish and implement intervention measures to address what it is that the data is telling us," he said.
Feedback provided via the annual Visitor Exit Survey also identifies businesses and experiences that have provided an exceptional level of satisfaction as well as those with which there is a low level of satisfaction.
In the case of a pattern of negative feedback the businesses affected are advised so that the feedback can be considered.
Businesses that receive the most unsolicited accolades are recognized via the presentation of a TOMM Certificate of Excellence.
The three businesses winning the award for financial year 2021/22 were Kangaroo Island Spirits, Dudley Cellar Door and Seal Bay.
The latest TOMM Visitor Exit Survey results can be found on the KITA website www.tourkangarooisland.com.au
Walkley-nominated journalist based at The Islander on Kangaroo Island with an interest in the local community and the environment.
