The Islander

Kangaroo Island Tourism Optimisation Management Model enters 25th year

Stan Gorton
By Stan Gorton
Updated December 5 2022 - 1:51pm, first published 1:32pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kangaroo Island Tourism Optimisation Management Model 2021/2022 Certificate of Excellence Award winners Kangaroo Island Spirit's Kylie Bamfield and Seal Bay's Alana Binns from the KI National Parks Wildlife Service with committee chairman Pierre Gregor. Picture supplied

The Kangaroo Island Tourism Optimisation Management Model has shed a light on visitation for 25 years now.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Stan Gorton

Stan Gorton

Journalist

Walkley-nominated journalist based at The Islander on Kangaroo Island with an interest in the local community and the environment.

Local News

Get the latest Kingscote news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.