The Christmas spirit is ramping up on Kangaroo Island as residents prepare for the upcoming Advance Kingscote pageant and other festivities.
Congratulations to Brad and Nicky Jamieson, named the King and Queen of the 2022 Kingscote Christmas Pageant.
Also don't forget the The Carols on the Coast at Penneshaw event is on again for 2022 starting at 6pm on Friday, Dec. 9 at Lloyd Collins Reserve. Plenty of food and entertainment on the night.
The Advance Kingscote Christmas pageant is at the Kingscote oval, starting 4pm on Friday, Dec. 16, 2022.
The floats in the parade will begin circulating around the oval at 6pm.
Event organiser Adrienne Bates issued a reminder that no animals including dogs and ponies, are allowed in the parade.
And for safety reasons no items are to be thrown from floats by parade participants.
Also for safety reasons no parking at oval, with the exception of disabled parking, market stall holders, food vendors, Lions and Advance Kingscote Progress Association members.
A reminder for the colouring-in competition, please pick up blank forms from KI Council or Island Variety or download from KI Council website.
These need to by return by Wednesday, Dec. 14 for judging, with the winners announce at the pageant.
The Kangaroo Island Christmas Lights Competition first, second and third prizes have been very kindly sponsored by Mitre 10, with the winners also announced at the pageant.
The other parade prizes will be as follows:
Meanwhile don't forget the Mayor's Christmas Tree Appeal is on again for 2022 and has assisted scores of local families and individuals in need for more than 20 years.
Please bring presents to the Christmas tree at the council offices at 43 Dauncey Street, Kingscote and indicate suitability.
Please specify on your tag what gender/age the present would be suitable for. Presents accepted for baby to 18 years of age. Tags can be collected from council's office. Please do not bring food.
Presents will be delivered to Island Care and the Kangaroo Island Community Centre by the mayor for distribution prior to Christmas.
Walkley-nominated journalist based at The Islander on Kangaroo Island with an interest in the local community and the environment.
