Construction has begun in the installation of the second stage of desalination water pipeline across Kangaroo Island.
SA Water says it will share details with the community in the New Year on when first water is expected from the new desalination plant.
Work on stage 2 began on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022 with about 100 metres laid along Hog Bay Road west from YMCA corner at the intersection of Davies Road that day.
Work appeared to be continuing seven days a week.
A SA Water spokesperson said construction at the new desalination plant site in Penneshaw was progressing.
The stage two pipeline contractor, Leed Engineering and Construction, commenced work on Dec. 1 to install the remaining 34 kilometres of ductile iron cement-lined water main along Hog Bay Road.
"For the safety of our crews and people travelling through the area, traffic management will be in place for the duration of the pipeline works," the spokesperson said.
This included the temporary closure of Davies Road while construction was underway at this location, with traffic controllers managing public access to Davies Road and at the nearby school bus pick-up/drop-off spot.
Stockpiled sand at Davies Road was sectioned off with safety cones and traffic management.
The material has since been used as part of excavation for the pipeline installation on Hog Bay Road, with no further stockpiling planned at this location.
The spokesperson said testing had also been undertaken on the first 15 kilometres of PVC pipeline along Hog Bay Road from the plant site, installed as part of stage one.
Those results were currently being assessed.
While there assurances the plant would be running on renewable energy, the SA Water spokesperson said there were "currently no plans to install solar panels at the desalination plant site".
Penneshaw residents meanwhile continue to keep a close eye on construction in the bay off the site of the existing desalination pipe, where a rock causeway is being built to extend the intake pipes.
Residents have been assured the sandy bottom of the bay will not be impacted on by the construction.
Walkley-nominated journalist based at The Islander on Kangaroo Island with an interest in the local community and the environment.
Walkley-nominated journalist based at The Islander on Kangaroo Island with an interest in the local community and the environment.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.