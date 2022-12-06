Beekeepers are reminded to be vigilant against American foulbrood disease following its detection in hives on Kangaroo Island, the state government announced on Dec. 6, 2022.
AFB is a notifiable highly infectious bacterial disease that kills honeybee brood, ultimately resulting in the death of the hive and it potentially being spread to other hives.
While AFB is detected from time to time on the SA mainland, Kangaroo Island has remained AFB free and is a protected biosecurity zone and a classified honeybee sanctuary.
"All visitors need to remember there are significant restrictions on what you can take onto the island to protect the unique Ligurian honeybee," Dr Meffin said.
"These restrictions include a ban on all bee products (including honey and wax), beehives, bees, beehive material and equipment being introduced onto Kangaroo Island."
The Department of Primary Industries and Regions has begun surveillance with the aim of containing and eradicating the infection, working closely with Kangaroo Island apiarists.
PIRSA's general manager of plant and food standards, Dr Ross Meffin said the detection followed routine honey testing from an Island-based beekeeper.
"Anyone keeping hives, whether a commercial or backyard keeper, needs to be on top of their bee biosecurity, given the AFB detection and threat of Varroa mite from New South Wales, and regularly inspect and sample their hives to protect their hives and their industry," Dr Meffin said.
PIRSA has rescheduled its Varroa sampling workshop originally planned for Dec. 6 to Dec. 12, 2022.
The workshops will now address both AFB and Varroa mite, including sampling procedures, which all Kangaroo Island beekeepers will need to undertake if they want to maintain the Islands disease-free status.
Free sampling kits for both Varroa and AFB will be provided at the workshop.
All Kangaroo Island beekeepers are urged to attend one of the two sessions, at 2pm and 6pm on Monday, Dec. 12, 2022 at the Kangaroo Island Community Services Centre, 16 Telegraph Rd, Kingscote.
"I urge Kangaroo Island beekeepers to attend the workshops we have scheduled so they can collect their free sampling kits and understand what they need to do to protect the Island's disease-free status," Dr Meffin said.
Register at www.pir.sa.gov.au/american-foulbrood
Signs of an AFB infected brood include:
While AFB can have a significant impact on the health of affected honeybees, it does not affect the safety of honey as a food product, which is safe to eat.
If you detect or suspect American Foulbrood, you must immediately contact the Exotic Plant Pest Hotline 1800 084 881 or email PIRSA.beebiosecurity@sa.gov.au
For more information visit www.pir.sa.gov.au/american-foulbrood
Top bee biosecurity tips:
Know your bee biosecurity - familiarise yourself with how to identify, inspect, sample and control AFB, Varroa mite and other bee pests and diseases. Visit www.pir.sa.gov.au/bees
Manage your hives - regularly inspect your hives, including managing pests and diseases and hive strength, and preventing exposure and swarming.
Sample for pests and diseases - regularly sample your hives for pests and diseases.
Have good biosecurity - implement a barrier system, and prevent exposure and robbing. Keep vehicles, apiary appliances and hive inspection equipment clean, and keep hive components bee-proof. Decontaminate hive inspection equipment between hives, and between apiaries.
Keep records - including of all inspections and sampling, movements, acquisitions, and treatments.
Register your hives - to keep up to date with important biosecurity information about pests and diseases. If you are already registered, ensure that your contact details are up to date.
Report - if you suspect AFB or Varroa mite, email PIRSA.beebiosecurity@sa.gov.au
