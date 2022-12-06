The Islander

American foulbrood (AFB) disease detected by Kangaroo Island beekeeper

Updated December 6 2022 - 2:13pm, first published 1:30pm
Beehives on Kangaroo Island are among those that will be sampled for Varroa mite and AFB after a new direction from the state government. Picture by Stan Gorton

Beekeepers are reminded to be vigilant against American foulbrood disease following its detection in hives on Kangaroo Island, the state government announced on Dec. 6, 2022.

